9 fashion brands we bet you didn’t know you could shop at John Lewis

John Lewis has long been our one stop shop for everything from the best baby essentials to household gadgets and beauty, but we didn’t quite appreciate its fashion prowess until now.

The high street retailer has announced it is adding an impressive 50 new fashion and beauty brands throughout 2021 to its already impressive line-up of labels – some of which we bet you didn’t even know you could buy at John Lewis. Not surprisingly, the brands are second to none for great value but premium quality fashion.

Alongside high street brands Mango and Hush, there’s plenty of independent labels including Girlfriend Collective and Ro&Zo plus John Lewis’ own fashion brand, AND/OR. There’s even a John Lewis exclusive fashion collaboration with Kemi Telford, but you’ll have to be quick – we predict a sell-out. Scroll down to see the fashion brands we shop at John Lewis:

Mango

The Spanish high street brand is a favourite of ours and their SS21 collection has us pretty psyched for summer. It’s stacked with gingham dresses, pretty peasant tops and denim for days, like this picnic-perfect Mango mini dress, available in red or khaki.

Mango Vichy gingham print dress, £35.99, John Lewis

Hush

Hush is a brand we rely on for the best loungewear, both comfy and cool, not to mention their amazing range of summer sandals and separates. We lived in these hush joggers throughout lockdown, and it’s the only pair we recommend to friends, time and time – this cool khaki print is exclusive to John Lewis.

Hush leopard joggers, £55, John Lewis

Kemi Telford

John Lewis’ exclusive collection with Kemi Telford has just landed, and her mission was to make clothes that make women great about themselves. Packed with bold, bright patterns, these are pieces you’ll buy now and wear for years to come; this purple gingham dress is a case in point.

Kemi Telford gingham dress, £170, John Lewis

Ro&Zo

Sustainable fashion brand Ro&Zo was founded during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is an emerging label we’re watching closely. Their ethos is to create trend led pieces that flatter everyone, and we think they’ve got it spot on. We’ve added this gorgeous floral blouse to basket.

Ro&Zo floral print blouse, £55, John Lewis

AND/OR

AND/OR is John Lewis’ first-ever in-house denim brand, and carries a range of pieces that will act as the building blocks to your wardrobe. From jeans to tees and trainers too, the brand’s recent drop included this floaty paisley dress that was an Insta-favourite and one we’ll be wearing all summer.

AND/OR paisley blue dress, £89, John Lewis

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective’s range of fitness leggings and sports bras are great staples for all types of workouts, be it yoga, running, weights or pilates. Not only are the leggings super comfy, but they’re made from recycled bottles. Our favourites? The best-selling high-rise 7/8 leggings, with four-stretch and an extra-high rise which we love.

Girlfriend Collective 7/8 leggings, £62, John Lewis

Daisy London

British jewellery brand Daisy London is renowned for its wearable designs that can be worn whatever the occasion – their hoops are the stuff of accessory legend! And who doesn’t love a gorgeous, easy to wear huggie hoop, like this pair?

Daisy London stacked bead and bar huggie hoops, £49, John Lewis

Baukjen

Ethical and sustainable style is the ethos of London based brand Baukjen. Along with staples like shirts, jeans and sweaters, there’s summer dresses and pretty blouses for the warmer months; this 100% cotton broderie anglaise dress is selling fast, and we’re not surprised - look at it!

Baukjen broderie anglaise dress, £159, John Lewis

Albaray

Fast becoming one of our favourite new brands, Albaray is a stylish mix of chuck-on dresses, comfy yet stylish jumpsuits and pretty floral blouses – not to mention the softest loungewear we’ve worn to date. Plus, it’s all sustainable. You’ll have to be quick though, these pieces are selling out fast.

Albaray sunflower dress, £89, John Lewis

