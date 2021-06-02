10 things every fabulous family needs for a stylish staycation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Heading off on holiday? With staycations back in business, we've rounded up the most fabulous family essentials for your travels around the UK.

From the comfiest and coolest sandals for the whole family to lightweight linens and elegant evening wear, update your summer wardrobe with these key pieces from John Lewis, including some classics from their brilliant new ANYDAY range for kids. Plus, there’s also the chicest suitcases and picnic sets, perfect for your family adventures!

Linen

Perfect for heatwave weather, these lovely linen styles will keep you cool all summer long.

Mango Green Linen Dress, £35.99, John Lewis

Reiss Holiday Shirt, £85, John Lewis

Linen Shirt, from £12, John Lewis

Stripe Playsuit, from £12, John Lewis

A raincoat

Let's face it, the UK's weather is unpredictable and when those grey clouds strike, you'll be glad you packed a trusty raincoat.

Ilse Jacobsen Hornbæk Rain 71 Mac, £110, John Lewis

Fjällräven Vardag Water-Resistant Anorak, £185, John Lewis

Frugi Kids', £29, John Lewis

Shorts

Create casual summer looks with these shorts.

Hush Linen Turn Up Shorts, £55, John Lewis

Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey Shorts, £71.20, John Lewis

Baby Organic Cotton Stripe Shorts (Pack of 2), from £9, John Lewis

Comfy but cool sandals

Don a pair of summer sandals for comfortable days out with your family.

Mint Velvet Orange Sandals, £79, John Lewis

Tommy Hilfiger Essential Slides, £35, John Lewis

Children's Canvas Sandals, from £11.20, John Lewis

Statement jumper

Wrap up warm with a statement jumper – these colourful knits are going straight in our baskets.

Hush V Neck Jumper, £69, John Lewis

Cotton Breton Stripe Jumper, £55, John Lewis

Tie Dye Hoodie, from £11.20, John Lewis

Dressy outfit

Getting dressed up for a night out on the town? John Lewis has the most incredible evening wear, and these are some of our favourite styles.

Ro&Zo Floral Print Dress, £89, John Lewis

Original Penguin Cotton Oxford Stripe Shirt, £48, John Lewis

Botanical Print Dress, from £16, John Lewis

Gingham Short Sleeve Shirt, from £9.60, John Lewis

Swimwear

Whether you're spending a day at the beach or going for a dip in the pool, make sure you've packed swimwear for the whole family

FatFace Breton Wrap Swimsuit, £39.50, John Lewis

Recycled Long Swim Shorts, £28, John Lewis

Heirloom Collection Kids' Painted Floral Ruffle Swimsuit, from £11.20, John Lewis

HUGO BOSS Kids' Quick Dry Board Shorts, from £39.20, John Lewis

Suitcase

Who says suitcases can't be stylish? These carry-ons and weekend bags will certainly do the trick.

Sunnylife Kids' Dinosaur Luggage, £40, John Lewis

Orlando 76cm 4-Wheel Large Suitcase, £66.50, John Lewis

SPF

This ultra sensitive sun cream will keep the whole family protected.

Ultrasun SPF 30 Family Ultra Sensitive Sun Cream, £17, John Lewis

Picnic set

Plan an idyllic country picnic this summer! There's nothing like a spot of alfresco dining to put a smile on their faces.

Willow Picnic Basket Cooler Bag & Rug, £70, John Lewis

