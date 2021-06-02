﻿
john-lewis-holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

10 things every fabulous family needs for a stylish staycation

Planning a family staycation? Here's what you'll need to pack

Megan Bull

Heading off on holiday? With staycations back in business, we've rounded up the most fabulous family essentials for your travels around the UK.

From the comfiest and coolest sandals for the whole family to lightweight linens and elegant evening wear, update your summer wardrobe with these key pieces from John Lewis, including some classics from their brilliant new ANYDAY range for kids. Plus, there’s also the chicest suitcases and picnic sets, perfect for your family adventures!

RELATED: 14 of the most stylish denim jackets to throw on over everything this summer

Linen

Perfect for heatwave weather, these lovely linen styles will keep you cool all summer long. 

  green-linen-dress

Mango Green Linen Dress, £35.99, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

  blue-linen-shirt

Reiss Holiday Shirt, £85, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

  white-linen-shirt-kids

Linen Shirt, from £12, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

yellow-linen-playsuit-kids  

Stripe Playsuit, from £12, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

A raincoat

Let's face it, the UK's weather is unpredictable and when those grey clouds strike, you'll be glad you packed a trusty raincoat.  

  cream-mac

Ilse Jacobsen Hornbæk Rain 71 Mac, £110, John Lewis

SHOP NOW 

  navy-mens-mac

Fjällräven Vardag Water-Resistant Anorak, £185, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

unisex-raincoat  

Frugi Kids', £29, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Shorts

Create casual summer looks with these shorts. 

white-linen-shorts  

Hush Linen Turn Up Shorts, £55, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

  blue-mens-shorts

Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey Shorts, £71.20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

unisex-shorts  

Baby Organic Cotton Stripe Shorts (Pack of 2), from £9, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Comfy but cool sandals

Don a pair of summer sandals for comfortable days out with your family. 

  orange-sandals

Mint Velvet Orange Sandals, £79, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

  hilfiger-sliders

Tommy Hilfiger Essential Slides, £35, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

  navy-sandals

Children's Canvas Sandals, from £11.20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Statement jumper

Wrap up warm with a statement jumper – these colourful knits are going straight in our baskets. 

stripey-jumper

Hush V Neck Jumper, £69, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

mens-stripe-jumper

Cotton Breton Stripe Jumper, £55, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

unisex-tiedye-hoodie

Tie Dye Hoodie, from £11.20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Dressy outfit

Getting dressed up for a night out on the town? John Lewis has the most incredible evening wear, and these are some of our favourite styles. 

john-lewis-floral-dress

Ro&Zo Floral Print Dress, £89, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

stripe-shirt-for-him

Original Penguin Cotton Oxford Stripe Shirt, £48, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

girls-tropical-dress

Botanical Print Dress, from £16, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

gingham-shirt-children

Gingham Short Sleeve Shirt, from £9.60, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Swimwear

Whether you're spending a day at the beach or going for a dip in the pool, make sure you've packed swimwear for the whole family 

stripe-swimsuit

FatFace Breton Wrap Swimsuit, £39.50, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

blue-trunks

Recycled Long Swim Shorts, £28, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

floral-swimsuit

Heirloom Collection Kids' Painted Floral Ruffle Swimsuit, from £11.20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

boss-trunks

HUGO BOSS Kids' Quick Dry Board Shorts, from £39.20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Suitcase

Who says suitcases can't be stylish? These carry-ons and weekend bags will certainly do the trick. 

dinosaur-case

Sunnylife Kids' Dinosaur Luggage, £40, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

yellow-suitcase

Orlando 76cm 4-Wheel Large Suitcase, £66.50, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

SPF

This ultra sensitive sun cream will keep the whole family protected. 

ultra-sun

Ultrasun SPF 30 Family Ultra Sensitive Sun Cream, £17, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Picnic set 

Plan an idyllic country picnic this summer! There's nothing like a spot of alfresco dining to put a smile on their faces. 

picnic-set

Willow Picnic Basket Cooler Bag & Rug, £70, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about john lewis

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.