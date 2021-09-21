Luxury for less: 14 best places to buy affordable cashmere, from M&S to Zara

Karen Silas
Shop affordable cashmere jumpers, dresses and loungewear for under £100 at top retailers: Marks & Spencer, H&M, John Lewis, Zara and more.
It’s that time of year to start thinking about getting cosy - and what better way to make your wardrobe stylish and warm for autumn than with some soft and gorgeous cashmere.
RELATED: M&S' AW21 fashion collection is here - and you'll love every item
A fabulous cashmere jumper, dress or loungewear feels so luxurious, but it doesn’t have to be a luxury spend! You can find some very affordable cashmere must-haves for under £100 at your favourite shops including Marks & Spencer, H&M, Zara and more.
Marks & Spencer's Pure Cashmere crewneck jumpers come in a whopping 18 different colours and you may be tempted to snap up more than one of these perennial wardrobe staples as they’re priced at just £79 each.
RELATED: 15+ cosy knitted dresses to add to your wardrobe this autumn
And while H&M and Zara are THE places to shop when you want to keep up with all the latest fashion trends, you can also find timeless cashmere pieces that you’ll love to wear season after season.
Or get royally-inspired with affordable cashmere pieces from Kate Middleton favourite Boden (on sale!), Meghan Markle’s go-to brand for eco-friendly basics Everlane and Princess Diana-loved N Peal, available on The Outnet.
Our picks of the best places to shop for cashmere: A guide
So from the new season looks to irresistible bargains in the sales, shop our picks of the best affordable cashmere out there for 2021...
Marks & Spencer cashmere
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper, 18 colours, £79, Marks & Spencer
H&M cashmere
Knitted cashmere trousers, more colours, £79.99, H&M
John Lewis cashmere
Pure Collection Cashmere Cardigan, more colours, £99, John Lewis
Gobi Cashmere
Gobi Cashmere Cashmere sweater and hat set, 18 colours, £69, Gobi Cashmere
Karen Millen cashmere
Cashmere V Neck Jumper, was £149 now £119, Karen Millen
Uniqlo cashmere
Cashmere turtleneck jumper, ten colours, £79.90, Uniqlo
GAP cashmere
Recycled Cashmere Sweater, five colours, £99.95, GAP
The Outnet cashmere
N.Peal Cashmere-blend socks, were £59 now £40, The Outnet
Everlane cashmere
The Cashmere Collared Sweater, £122, Everlane
& Other Stories cashmere
Cashmere Twist Knot Headband, more colours, £29, & Other Stories
Boden cashmere
Cashmere Crop Cardigan, was £130 now £91, Boden
Zara cashmere
Knit Cashmere Sweater with Silk, £79.90, Zara
Arket cashmere
Cashmere Hoodie, £135, Arket
ALLSAINTS cashmere
Ridley Cashmere Blend Joggers, £149, ALLSAINTS
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.