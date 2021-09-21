Luxury for less: 14 best places to buy affordable cashmere, from M&S to Zara

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s that time of year to start thinking about getting cosy - and what better way to make your wardrobe stylish and warm for autumn than with some soft and gorgeous cashmere.

RELATED: M&S' AW21 fashion collection is here - and you'll love every item

A fabulous cashmere jumper, dress or loungewear feels so luxurious, but it doesn’t have to be a luxury spend! You can find some very affordable cashmere must-haves for under £100 at your favourite shops including Marks & Spencer, H&M, Zara and more.

Marks & Spencer's Pure Cashmere crewneck jumpers come in a whopping 18 different colours and you may be tempted to snap up more than one of these perennial wardrobe staples as they’re priced at just £79 each.

RELATED: 15+ cosy knitted dresses to add to your wardrobe this autumn

And while H&M and Zara are THE places to shop when you want to keep up with all the latest fashion trends, you can also find timeless cashmere pieces that you’ll love to wear season after season.

Or get royally-inspired with affordable cashmere pieces from Kate Middleton favourite Boden (on sale!), Meghan Markle’s go-to brand for eco-friendly basics Everlane and Princess Diana-loved N Peal, available on The Outnet.

Our picks of the best places to shop for cashmere: A guide

So from the new season looks to irresistible bargains in the sales, shop our picks of the best affordable cashmere out there for 2021...

Marks & Spencer cashmere

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper, 18 colours, £79, Marks & Spencer

H&M cashmere

Knitted cashmere trousers, more colours, £79.99, H&M

John Lewis cashmere

Pure Collection Cashmere Cardigan, more colours, £99, John Lewis

Gobi Cashmere

Gobi Cashmere Cashmere sweater and hat set, 18 colours, £69, Gobi Cashmere

Karen Millen cashmere

Cashmere V Neck Jumper, was £149 now £119, Karen Millen

Uniqlo cashmere

Cashmere turtleneck jumper, ten colours, £79.90, Uniqlo

GAP cashmere

Recycled Cashmere Sweater, five colours, £99.95, GAP

The Outnet cashmere

N.Peal Cashmere-blend socks, were £59 now £40, The Outnet

Everlane cashmere

The Cashmere Collared Sweater, £122, Everlane

& Other Stories cashmere

Cashmere Twist Knot Headband, more colours, £29, & Other Stories

Boden cashmere

Cashmere Crop Cardigan, was £130 now £91, Boden

Zara cashmere

Knit Cashmere Sweater with Silk, £79.90, Zara

Arket cashmere

Cashmere Hoodie, £135, Arket

ALLSAINTS cashmere

Ridley Cashmere Blend Joggers, £149, ALLSAINTS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.