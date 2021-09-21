﻿
best affordable cashmere where to shop 2021 3

Luxury for less: 14 best places to buy affordable cashmere, from M&S to Zara

Shop cashmere jumpers, cardigans, hoodies and trousers for under £100

Karen Silas

It’s that time of year to start thinking about getting cosy - and what better way to make your wardrobe stylish and warm for autumn than with some soft and gorgeous cashmere.

A fabulous cashmere jumper, dress or loungewear feels so luxurious, but it doesn’t have to be a luxury spend! You can find some very affordable cashmere must-haves for under £100 at your favourite shops including Marks & Spencer, H&M, Zara and more.

Marks & Spencer's Pure Cashmere crewneck jumpers come in a whopping 18 different colours and you may be tempted to snap up more than one of these perennial wardrobe staples as they’re priced at just  £79 each.

And while H&M and Zara are THE places to shop when you want to keep up with all the latest fashion trends, you can also find timeless cashmere pieces that you’ll love to wear season after season.

Or get royally-inspired with affordable cashmere pieces from Kate Middleton favourite Boden (on sale!), Meghan Markle’s go-to brand for eco-friendly basics Everlane and Princess Diana-loved N Peal, available on The Outnet.

Our picks of the best places to shop for cashmere: A guide

So from the new season looks to irresistible bargains in the sales, shop our picks of the best affordable cashmere out there for 2021...

Marks & Spencer cashmere

marks and spencer affordable cashmere

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper, 18 colours, £79, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

 

H&M cashmere

h and m affordable cashmere

Knitted cashmere trousers, more colours, £79.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

John Lewis cashmere

john lewis affordable cashmere

Pure Collection Cashmere Cardigan, more colours, £99, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

Gobi Cashmere

gobi affordable cashmere

Gobi Cashmere Cashmere sweater and hat set, 18 colours, £69, Gobi Cashmere

SHOP NOW

 

Karen Millen cashmere

karen millen affordable cashmere

Cashmere V Neck Jumper, was £149 now £119, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW

 

Uniqlo cashmere

uniqlo turtleneck sweater affordable cashmere

Cashmere turtleneck jumper, ten colours, £79.90, Uniqlo

SHOP NOW

GAP cashmere

gap affordable cashmere

Recycled Cashmere Sweater, five colours, £99.95, GAP

SHOP NOW

 

The Outnet cashmere

the outnet n peal affordable cashmere

N.Peal Cashmere-blend socks, were £59 now £40, The Outnet

SHOP NOW

 

Everlane cashmere

everlane affordable cashmere

The Cashmere Collared Sweater, £122, Everlane

SHOP NOW

& Other Stories cashmere

and other stories affordable cashmere

Cashmere Twist Knot Headband, more colours, £29, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

 

Boden cashmere

affordable cashmere boden

Cashmere Crop Cardigan, was £130 now £91, Boden

SHOP NOW

 

Zara cashmere

zara affordable cashmere

Knit Cashmere Sweater with Silk, £79.90, Zara

SHOP NOW

 

 

Arket cashmere

affordable cashmere arket

Cashmere Hoodie, £135, Arket

SHOP NOW

 

ALLSAINTS cashmere

allsaints affordable cashmere

Ridley Cashmere Blend Joggers, £149, ALLSAINTS

SHOP NOW

 

