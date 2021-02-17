We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sick of grey winter days? We're looking ahead to the sunnier seasons and giving our spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh. The warmer weather spells some of our favourite fashion trends, and when it comes to spring you can never go wrong with a pretty pastel piece. From pale pinks to sky blue, sunshine yellow to mint green shades, we're rounded up the best pastel coats from Marks & Spencer, ASOS, New Look and more. Make a statement this season with these colourful coats!

Utility Jacket, £175, Reiss

Reiss' utility jacket is a spring/summer staple. The brand recommends teaming it with tailored trousers and trainers.

Peach Coatigan, £34.65, Marks & Spencer

Brighten up your off-duty outfits by layering up with this vibrant peach coatigan.

Blue Wool Coat, £95.20, ASOS

This pale blue number has been reduced in the sale from £210 to £95.20 – winning!

Mint Trench Coat, £175, & Other Stories

Add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe with this beautiful belted coat from & Other Stories.

Utility Jacket, £22, Marks & Spencer

You can never go wrong with a utility jacket. We're obsessed with this tailored design which features a smart belted waist.

Green Double Breasted Coat, £41.30, Marks & Spencer

Equal parts smart and laidback, this apple green coat can be dressed up or down for a number of occasions.

Yellow Denim Jacket, £24.50, Marks & Spencer

We all love a denim jacket! Marks & Spencer's dreamy design comes in yellow, white and pale green.

Double Breasted Trench Coat, £38.50, Marks & Spencer

This trench coat has serious Meghan Markle vibes.

Pink Wool Coat, £139.99, Mango

How chic is this pastel pink number! An eco-friendly alternative, it's made from recycled polyester blend fabric.

Daisy Street Yellow Overcoat, £19.80, ASOS

We're in love with this lemon yellow overcoat. Priced at just £19.80 on ASOS, it's a total bargain!

Palones Lilac Coat, £130, ASOS

Look lovely in lilac this spring.

Yellow Anorak, £29.99, New Look

Take on those March winds and April showers in this hooded anorak from New Look. It comes in a number of pastel shades, including yellow, lilac, pale pink and blue.

Pink Teddy Jacket, £15.59, New Look

Wrap up warm in this cosy teddy coat.

