Refresh your spring wardrobe with these pastel coats from Marks & Spencer, ASOS New Look and more. These are our favourite styles from the high street.
Sick of grey winter days? We're looking ahead to the sunnier seasons and giving our spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh. The warmer weather spells some of our favourite fashion trends, and when it comes to spring you can never go wrong with a pretty pastel piece. From pale pinks to sky blue, sunshine yellow to mint green shades, we're rounded up the best pastel coats from Marks & Spencer, ASOS, New Look and more. Make a statement this season with these colourful coats!
Utility Jacket, £175, Reiss
Reiss' utility jacket is a spring/summer staple. The brand recommends teaming it with tailored trousers and trainers.
Peach Coatigan, £34.65, Marks & Spencer
Brighten up your off-duty outfits by layering up with this vibrant peach coatigan.
Blue Wool Coat, £95.20, ASOS
This pale blue number has been reduced in the sale from £210 to £95.20 – winning!
Mint Trench Coat, £175, & Other Stories
Add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe with this beautiful belted coat from & Other Stories.
Utility Jacket, £22, Marks & Spencer
You can never go wrong with a utility jacket. We're obsessed with this tailored design which features a smart belted waist.
Green Double Breasted Coat, £41.30, Marks & Spencer
Equal parts smart and laidback, this apple green coat can be dressed up or down for a number of occasions.
Yellow Denim Jacket, £24.50, Marks & Spencer
We all love a denim jacket! Marks & Spencer's dreamy design comes in yellow, white and pale green.
Double Breasted Trench Coat, £38.50, Marks & Spencer
This trench coat has serious Meghan Markle vibes.
Pink Wool Coat, £139.99, Mango
How chic is this pastel pink number! An eco-friendly alternative, it's made from recycled polyester blend fabric.
Daisy Street Yellow Overcoat, £19.80, ASOS
We're in love with this lemon yellow overcoat. Priced at just £19.80 on ASOS, it's a total bargain!
Palones Lilac Coat, £130, ASOS
Look lovely in lilac this spring.
Yellow Anorak, £29.99, New Look
Take on those March winds and April showers in this hooded anorak from New Look. It comes in a number of pastel shades, including yellow, lilac, pale pink and blue.
Pink Teddy Jacket, £15.59, New Look
Wrap up warm in this cosy teddy coat.
