﻿
pastel-coats

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

13 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

Check out our favourite styles for spring...

Megan Bull

Sick of grey winter days? We're looking ahead to the sunnier seasons and giving our spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh. The warmer weather spells some of our favourite fashion trends, and when it comes to spring you can never go wrong with a pretty pastel piece. From pale pinks to sky blue, sunshine yellow to mint green shades, we're rounded up the best pastel coats from Marks & Spencer, ASOS, New Look and more. Make a statement this season with these colourful coats!  

RELATED: Monsoon is selling the dreamiest dresses for £20 and under – yes, really.

reiss-coat

Utility Jacket, £175, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Reiss' utility jacket is a spring/summer staple. The brand recommends teaming it with tailored trousers and trainers. 

peach-coat

Peach Coatigan, £34.65, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Brighten up your off-duty outfits by layering up with this vibrant peach coatigan. 

SHOP: 17 best floral face masks that are pretty and practical

pale-blue-coat

Blue Wool Coat, £95.20, ASOS

SHOP NOW

This pale blue number has been reduced in the sale from £210 to £95.20 – winning! 

and-other-stories

Mint Trench Coat, £175, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe with this beautiful belted coat from & Other Stories. 

utility-jacket

Utility Jacket, £22, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

You can never go wrong with a utility jacket. We're obsessed with this tailored design which features a smart belted waist. 

mint-green-coat

Green Double Breasted Coat, £41.30, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Equal parts smart and laidback, this apple green coat can be dressed up or down for a number of occasions. 

lemon-jacket

Yellow Denim Jacket, £24.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW 

We all love a denim jacket! Marks & Spencer's dreamy design comes in yellow, white and pale green. 

green-trench

Double Breasted Trench Coat, £38.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

This trench coat has serious Meghan Markle vibes. 

pink-mango-coat

Pink Wool Coat, £139.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

How chic is this pastel pink number! An eco-friendly alternative, it's made from recycled polyester blend fabric.

yellow-coat

Daisy Street Yellow Overcoat, £19.80, ASOS

SHOP NOW

We're in love with this lemon yellow overcoat. Priced at just £19.80 on ASOS, it's a total bargain!

lilac-coat

Palones Lilac Coat, £130, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Look lovely in lilac this spring. 

yellow-anorak

Yellow Anorak, £29.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

Take on those March winds and April showers in this hooded anorak from New Look. It comes in a number of pastel shades, including yellow, lilac, pale pink and blue. 

pink-teddy-coat

Pink Teddy Jacket, £15.59, New Look

SHOP NOW

Wrap up warm in this cosy teddy coat. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

 
 

More on:

More about spring fashion

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.