Spring fashion: 14 new-in pieces that are trending for the new season

Spring fashion for the win...

As a self-confessed shopaholic, this is the time I get excited spring fashion. I'm bored of my puffer coats, and loungewear (actually, that's a lie, loungewear is still great), but it's the new season I'm interested in now. 

To celebrate lighter nights and warmer days being on the horizon, let's take a look at what's on offer on the high-street for spring. 

H&M trending for spring: A pink blazer 

Pink blazers are everywhere on the high-street right now. You've got super bright ones at Zara, and you've got muted baby pink versions at H&M.

spring-hm-blazer

Pink blazer, £24.99, H&M 

Marks & Spencer trending for spring: The Mom Jeans 

When it gets a tad warmer, the ankles definitely come out to play. As someone who finds jean shopping the absolute worst, I can say these Mom jeans from M&S are the best. I have them in four different colours but definitely opt for the shorter fit to you… you want to see ankle! 

spring-ms-jeans

Mom jeans, £39.50, Marks & Spencer 

Mango trending for spring: A pop of neon 

Mango's bag offering in the new-in section is SO strong, but I have literally just paused this shopping feature to purchase one of the new fluorescent bags. There's neon green or neon pink. I couldn't decide - and I'm technically working - so I just went for both. 

spring-mango-bag

Neon baguette bag, £19.99, Mango 

Zara trending for spring: Textured co-ord 

I LOVE a co-ord and I have so many in my wardrobe. I am definitely steering towards this green boucle-style textured blazer and skirt combo from Zara. 

spring-zara-suit

Blazer, £99.99, and skirt, £27.99, Zara

Oasis trending for spring: A funnel neck sweatshirt 

Since Christmas I've been obsessed with my funnel neck half-zip sweaters, but for spring I'm ditching my dark knits and going lighter. Oasis has this one in sage green, blush pink and baby blue.  

spring-oasis-jumper

Funnel neck sweatshirt, £33.60, Oasis

Warehouse trending for spring: A satin midi skirt 

A floral satin skirt just screams spring, but if you're keen to get in the mood for brighter days, why not? 

spring-warehouse-skirt

Floral satin skirt, £44, Warehouse 

Mint Velvet trending for spring: Leopard print trousers 

These leopard print trousers from Mint Velvet will be a fail-safe item in your wardrobe this spring. 

spring-mv-leopard

Colette animal print trousers, £79, Mint Velvet 

French Connection trending for spring: Breton stripe knit 

A white breton knit will be a great addition to your winter wardrobe to give a little spring in your step. 

spring-fcuk-jumper

Nelle breton knit, £65, French Connection

& Other Stories trending for spring: Oversized floral padded jacket 

The denim shacket coming out to play is a good indication that Spring is here. 

spring-other-stories-jacket-white

White denim shacket, £85, & Other Stories

Aspinal of London trending for spring: A new spring handbag 

When it's spring I just want to reach for might bright colourful bags, which is why I have my eye on this aqua-coloured Mayfair bag from Aspinal of London. 

spring-aspinal-bag

Midi Mayfair bag, £595, Aspinal of London

River Island trending for spring: Green shirt 

Green has been trending for a while now, and I'm not complaining. This oversized shirt dress will look so cool with your jeans when it gets warmer. 

spring-river-island-blouse

Green oversized shirt, £32, River Island

Reiss trending for spring: Strappy sandals 

If you have lots of summer weddings in the diary, now is your time to pick up your footwear. No one wants to be searching last-minute for the perfect pair of party heels. I love these ones from Reiss and they also come in an off-white colour. 

spring-reiss-sandalss

Kali high strappy sandals, £168, Reiss

New Look trending for spring: Leather-look biker jacket 

Fashion influencer Sophie Milner (@sophiemilner) launched her edit with New Look, and it's filled with new season gorge pieces. A faux leather jacket is ideal for spring - wear with wide-leg trousers or a midi dress.

spring-new-look-leather-jacket

Black leather-look biker jacket, £29.99, New Look 

Boden trending for spring: Floral maxi dress

Ok, now I'm just excited for spring. I know, I know, florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Well, actually Anna, I think they are. 

spring-boden-dress

Floral dress, £140, Boden 

