Best white boots for spring 2022: From ASOS, New Look, M&S and more

Perfect for all seasons, the white boot trend is here to stay. A versatile addition to your shoe collection, a pair of white boots can go with just about everything, no matter the weather.

Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Gigi Hadid have all added white boots to their wardrobes

Thanks to the neutral colour palette, you can style your white boots with any and all colours or prints – Holly Willoughby loves to wear hers with a patterned dress, while Rochelle Humes and Bella Hadid are both huge fans of the tonal look, adding white, cream, and ecru threads. And with spring on the horizon, we reckon Gigi Hadid will be recycling her favourite boots and denim jumpsuit combo when the sun comes out.

From heeled ankle boots to flats, military boots to knee-highs, we've rounded up the best white boots to freshen up your winter wardrobe – and thanks to ASOS, New Look, River Island and more, you can do so at an affordable price. Happy shopping!

Best white heeled boots

RAID White Ankle Boots, £29.99, ASOS

Team ASOS' white ankle boots with blue jeans and a pastel blazer to create the most stylish ensemble for spring.

L.K.Bennett White Arabella Open Lace-Up Boots, £329, Next

Giving off vintage vibes, these white lace-up boots hail from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, L.K.Bennett.

Abacus White Heeled Chelsea Boots, £25, Office

These white ankle boots certainly make a statement thanks to their contrasting black panels and soles.

White Heeled Ankle Boots, £129, Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger's white heeled boots are so glam. We're loving the croc detailing, and they’re also completely vegan.

Best white military boots

River Island Wide Fit Boot, £65, ASOS

Just think of all the stylish off-duty outfits you'll be able to create with these off-white military boots.

White Combat Boots, £225, Russell & Bromley

Amp up your daywear with these white combat boots from Russell & Bromley.

Best white knee-high boots

White Knee High Boots, £287.20, Karen Millen

Reduced from £359 to £287.20, you're getting an incredible discount with these white leather knee-high boots.

Knee-high Boots, £39.99, H&M

H&M's knee-high boots come in the chicest shade of cream, and you can also shop them in black, tan and greige.

Best white flat boots

Off white Mid Calf Leather Flat Boot, £95.20, Karen Millen

These white flat boots will keep you comfortable all day long, whether you're heading to the office or running errands.

ASRA White Chelsea Boots, £66.75, ASOS

ASOS' white Chelsea boots are now 25% off in the sale – go, go, go!

