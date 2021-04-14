The Row's Ginza flip flops are on everyone's summer wishlist: Shop the best lookalikes on the high-street

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the easing of lockdown rules and socialising outdoors finally permitted, there’s one pair of shoes everyone wants to be wearing: The Row’s Ginza Sandals. The leather and suede platform flip flops are versatile and comfortable, practical yet stylish - what’s not to love?

They first made an appearance in 2019, but this is the year we’ve seen them on every It girl’s Instagram feed, and the high street has followed suit. Luckily this means if you don’t fancy splashing out £725 on the originals, there are lots of affordable lookalikes available, and we want all of them.

Leather Flatform Flip Flops, £35, Marks & Spencer

Made with real leather and with soft cushioning for comfort, this pair from M&S is a steal at £35. Featuring the same squared-toe and sleek straps, they would look equally amazing with tailored trousers, a knitted maxi or a little summer dress.

Longisland Flatform Sandals, £90, Dune

Another contender is the Dune LongIsland Sandals. Super lightweight and also made from 100% leather, the black colourway is unsurprisingly hard to track down. Right now there are just a few pairs left, so you'll need to be quick. Alternatively, you could purchase the equally lovely white pair, which is still available to buy in almost every size. They’re slightly more pricey at £90 but will last you long past this season.

Haven Thong Flatform Sandals, £88, Free People

For a pair that really stand out, we love the Haven Thong Flatforms by Free People. They have an extra high textured platform and come in red and yellow, as well as the classic black and tan shades. Very 90s.

Platform quilted sandals, £35.99, Mango

At £35.99, Mango's platform sandals are another high street bargain. They feature an ultra square toe and a quilted upper for extra comfort.

Ginza Leather Platform Sandals, £725, Mytheresa

If you do want to treat yourself, the original Ginza Sandals by The Row are sold out almost everywhere, but you’ll find them in most sizes on Mytheresa.

Flip flops suitable to wear everywhere from the office to the airport? Only the Olsen twins...

