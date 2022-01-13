11 wardrobe staples for January 2022: The essentials according to a fashion stylist

At some points, January can feel rather bleak, and a lot of us turn to good old-fashioned retail therapy for a much-needed pick me up. But, to save you endless hours of scrolling, timely returns, or next day buyer's regret, we've rounded up the best wardrobe staples for you to add to your wardrobe right now. Or, better yet, you might already have them in there and this will act as the perfect reminder.

Cosy knits, relaxed trousers and oh-so-luxurious cashmere socks all hail as January heroes – it is the month for hunkering down at home, after all. And for those days where we do venture outside, a classic trench, jeans and Uggs are the effortless go-tos.

The much-needed knit

You can't go wrong with a good quality jumper, and this 100% wool Arket option is proof. We've got our eye on the off-white colourway, perfect for pairing with our denim pick below, black trousers, white jeans and even your favourite joggers. With a high ribbed neck and statement cuffs this is no basic piece, with just enough flare to add real style.

High-neck wool jumper, £59, Arket

The classic trench

A classic trench coat will never go out of style, and whether you're looking to buy your first, or have about ten already (guilty as charged), you'll be reaching for it time and time again. This Ted Baker version is a great length and colour – perfect for all seasons – and has some fabulous detailing. The drawstring waist sets it apart from other options providing a more defined silhouette. Right now it's on sale for 40% off, so you'll want to act fast.

EASTBRN trench coat, was £325 now £195, Ted Baker

The WFH essential

Still working from home but fed up of walking the dog in tea-stained PJs? These Me + Em track pants are for you. The go-to brand for chic minimalist fashion with a funky twist, Me + Em regularly has us swooning over its trouser options, and this pair is no different. Not quite a jogger, not quite a trouser, this in-between bottom can take you from the sofa to the supermarket to a fancy supper club in no time. Pair with the Arket off-white knit and Gola trainers (below) for an enviable look.

Comfort tailoring relaxed track pant, £150, Me + Em

A pair of Uggs - Yes, they're back!

Uggs are back on the map and have been for a good few months now. And there's no better time to treat yourself to the fluffy feet clouds than cold, rainy January. Spotted on some of our favourite celebs, including Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls, the ultra mini versions are the way to go. We're opting for the very classic black version, but there are an impressive eight options to choose from in this style alone.

Classic ultra mini boot, £125, Ugg

A touch of bling to brighten up January

Ok, essential may be a push, but this diamond pendant is top of our wishlist right now. Simple, understated and just the right touch of glam for everyday wear, we're running out of excuses for why not to buy this necklace. But with Valentine's Day right around the corner, maybe it's time to start dropping hints to your SO now? Or treat yourself!

Pandora brilliance 14k Gold 0.25 carat pendant & necklace, £575, Pandora

The just-right jeans

Keeping up with jean trends can be hard – skinny is out, wide fit is in, light wash is out, and then sometimes back in – but this H&M pair has all the bases covered. Slim fit but not tapered at the ankle, we have the perfect skinny-straight hybrid, and we couldn't ask for much more than that. Made with 80% recycled polyester and 20% recycled cotton, they're also a part of the brand's much-loved conscious collection – bonus!

Slim high jeans, £24.99, H&M

The coveted crossbody

Tiny bags are everywhere, and they aren't slowing down for 2022. While this one isn't as teeny weeny as some of the ones popping up on the scene over the past year, it's small enough to use every day yet still fits your phone, wallet, keys, AirPods and any other daily essentials – result! It pairs perfectly with the Ted Baker trench, Arket jumper and H&M jeans for a fuss-free look.

Small Stella satchel, £325, Aspinal

The chic shacket

The shacket – a combination of shirt and jacket – is another wardrobe essential made popular again over the last couple of years. Perfect for that in-between weather – it's strangely warm for January, right? – or as a layering piece over knitwear and under a thicker coat, it's a regular go-to for fashion lovers. This Pimkie version is one of the most versatile colours we've seen, and it works perfectly with, you've guessed it, the Arket jumper!

Pimkie longline shacket in beige, £49.99, ASOS

A colour pop!

We're all in love with neutral tones right now. Cream, beige, brown and oatmeal coloured clothing fills our Instagram feeds daily, but isn't a bit of colour nice? Especially on a drizzly grey morning. And we're yet to find a better option than this & Other Stories sweater. Made from recycled polyester, acrylic, wool and elastane, it certainly is cosy, and the pop of pink does just the trick for perking up even the dullest of days.

Pink mock neck sweater, £35, & Other Stories

The trusty trainer

January is a time for errands. As much as we would love to put our feet up, there always seems to be 100 things on the to-do list to get the year off to a good start – taking down Christmas decorations, doing a healthy supermarket shop, or trying to squeeze in all those promised coffee dates that you didn't quite get round to last year. And there's no better footwear choice than a trusty pair of trainers to help you on your way. This retro Gola pair is just the ticket for a fuss-free, yet cool look.

Gola Tennis Mark Cox trainers, £50, John Lewis

The little luxury

We can't stress enough the feeling a good pair of socks brings, and with frosty mornings, temperamental boilers and evening chills, you'll be reaching for this pair daily. A little luxury to get your year started on a high, these M&S cashmere socks are the ultimate guilt-free treat and that's what we all deserve right now! Slather on some moisturiser underneath and you're feet are sure to thank you.

Pure cashmere socks, £30, John Lewis

