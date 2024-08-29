8 transitional dresses to wear with boots this autumn

It's that time of year again when the weather just can't make up its mind. From heavy downpours to mini heatwaves, the months between summer and autumn are the most challenging to dress for.

Finding those timeless transitional pieces that work for every season is key for this time of year – and we're starting with dresses. The easiest way to build up a capsule collection is to find the kinds of dresses that are versatile enough to wear with sandals in the sunshine but can be layered up with tights and knitwear during the cooler months.

How to style a transitional dress

The perfect transitional dress will look just as stylish with knee-high boots and leather jackets as it would with your go-to white trainers. Browns, reds, and other dark neutrals are versatile for between-season dressing, but florals and statement prints can still pair well with your autumn accessories.

How I chose the best transitional dresses for summer to autumn

Variety: From slinky evening dresses to printed daywear styles, I've picked out dresses suitable for every occasion, and all of them will work well with just about everything in your wardrobe.

Building a capsule wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've selected dresses at a range of price points, starting from as little as £30. Trending: While plenty of dresses on the list are on-trend right now, I've been sure to select timeless pieces that will see you through the new season and beyond.

M&S Jersey Textured Relaxed Midaxi Dress © M&S £29.50 AT M&S $51.99 AT M&S Sizes: 6-24

6-24 Colours: Ecru, Black, Green Editor's Note: "M&S's textured midaxi dress is so flattering with its figure-skimming cut that falls into a relaxed skirt. Complete with flared sleeves and light ruffles around the neckline and waist, it's one you'll want to wear for every occasion during autumn. The textured design takes the look to another level, and I'd recommend styling it with leather knee-high boots and chunky gold jewellery for a chic finish."

Nobody's Child Audrey Polka Dot Midi Dress © Nobody's Child £79 AT NOBODY'S CHILD Sizes: 4-18

4-18 Colours: Black Editor's Note: "Polka dots are a timeless trend suitable for every season, and this black Nobody's Child number is one you'll buy at the end of summer and wear in autumn and winter, and all year round in fact. It has a relaxed skirt, with a square neckline that's framed by a vintage-style white trim. The midi would look just as stylish paired with strappy heels as it would with chunky biker boots during the colder months."

H&M Knitted Mini Dress © H&M £37.99 AT H&M $49.99 AT H&M Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colours: Black, White Editor's Note: "Mini dresses go hand in hand with transitional dressing, as they can be worn alone or easily layered with tights and jumpers on cooler days. H&M's knitted mini has a sleeveless design, with a round neckline and delicate gold buttons that would perfectly complement gold jewellery. I'd recommend choosing white socks and a pair of loafers for a preppy workwear look while it's still warm, or opt for trainers and a chunky cardigan for a more laid-back finish in autumn."



Mint Velvet Textured Midi Dress © Mint Velvet £119 AT MINT VELVET $199 AT MINT VELVET Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colours: Ivory Editor's Note: "Mint Velvet's gorgeous cream midi is at the top of my wishlist. It has a high neckline, capped sleeves, and an A-line skirt that pulls in the waist with its gathered detailing. The textured finish looks cosy for autumn while still being lightweight, and I'll be wearing mine with black buckle flats or trainers."

ASOS Slash Neck Mini Dress © ASOS £24 AT ASOS $34.99 AT ASOS Sizes: 4-18

4-18 Colours: Black Editor's Note: "Boat necklines are everywhere right now, and ASOS's black boat neck mini can be worn in so many ways. Whether you're teaming it with red heels and a matching clutch for night's out or opting for tights and boots along with an oversized jumper, the wearable mini will be a firm staple in any capsule wardrobe."



Reformation Mayve Knit Dress © Reformation £148 AT REFORMATION $148 AT REFORMATION Sizes: 4-16

4-16 Colours: Blue, Black, White Editor's Note: "If you're looking for a dress to repeat-wear throughout the year, Reformation's black mini dress may be worth the investment. It has a boat neckline with an A-line skirt, and it's the ultimate LBD for day-to-night. Style it with an oversized bomber jacket and knee-high boots for a chic autumn ensemble."

New Look Stripe Mesh Midi Dress © New Look £31.99 AT NEW LOOK Sizes: 6-22

6-22 Colours: Brown Editor's Note: "Zebra prints are set to be a top trend for the new season. New Look's slinky brown midi has a mesh design that would look great styled with heeled boots, while the statement print is ideal for day-to-night dressing. Black shoes and a matching crossbody would perfectly elevate the look."