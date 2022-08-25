11 best tea dresses for the brunch date in your diary

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re on the hunt for a dress that will transition perfectly from summer into autumn, a tea dress may be just what you need. With their airy feel and floaty sleeves, they’re a wardrobe staple for creating an effortlessly chic look whatever the occasion - so it's no wonder the Duchess of Cambridge is often seen sporting the timeless style.

Whether you're looking for a smart linen midi to wear to work or a cute floral frock for a girl's brunch, take a look at our edit of the best tea dresses to shop now.

Best tea dresses

Floral midi tea dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is a fail-safe option when it comes to midi dresses, but our favourite is this green animal print frock with a sweetheart neckline.

Nobody's Child linen blend tea dress, £41, John Lewis

This linen blend Nobody's Child dress is the perfect transitional piece from summer to autumn. We recommend teaming it with a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for a casual yet glam daywear look.

Floral tea dress with frill hem, £24, Simply Be

For a shorter style, we're loving this floral mini with a frill hem.

Polka dot maxi tea dress, £38, ASOS

This polka dot maxi dress is so versatile - wear it to work, with trainers during the day, or dress it up with a pair of heels for an evening look.

Esme midi dress, was £55, now £28, Nobody's Child

We could definitely see Duchess Kate rocking this vintage-style midi!

Floral puff midi tea dress, £55.20, Oasis

Wow! The print on this floral dress is so gorgeous for autumn.

Keyhole midi tea dress, was £89, now £44, Coast

Orange dresses are trending right now - and wait until you see the back on this tea dress from Coast.

Sweetheart tea dress, £170, Boden

Boden has so much choice when it comes to tea dresses, but we particularly love the colours on this sweetheart frock.

French Connection ditsy floral tea dress, £95, ASOS

Another stunning daywear piece that could easily be worn with heels - and it's the perfect girl's brunch dress!

Panelled tea dress, was £225, now £112, Ted Baker

If you're on the hunt for a formal tea dress, this panelled Ted Baker midi is a great option - and look at the colour!

Pippa tea dress, £40, Urban Outfitters

The shirt style of this tea dress is so versatile, so it will make a great option for throwing on all year round.

