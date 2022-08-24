﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

10 best satin skirts for your transitional wardrobe switch over

The slip skirt trend is back for autumn!

Autumn's just around the corner – cue pumpkin spice lattes, Insta feeds full of leaf-trodden paths and of course, some of our favourite fashion trends!

RELATED: 9 transitional dresses to wear now with sandals - and with boots in autumn

Making a stylish return for the new season, satin slip skirts are all the rage right now, and we're taking note. A transitional piece that can be worn all year round, you can coordinate a satin slip skirt with everything from bodysuits and trainers to chunky knits, tights and ankle boots – the choice is yours. 

Infinitely versatile, a satin slip skirt can be styled in a variety of different ways for autumn

Comfortable and fashion-forward, we love any piece that can be styled with trainers or heels, and plenty of A-listers, including Amal Clooney, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zoe Kravitz would agree. 

From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, Mango and more, we've rounded up the chicest satin slip skirts, so you can create the dreamiest autumnal aesthetic. 

MORE: 18 stylish winter boots to shop now before the new season starts

READ: 20 best leather jackets to shop this summer: From Arket’s leather blazer to the iconic All Saints biker

Luna Satin Skirt, £69, Ghost

SHOP NOW 

One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Ghost has the most luxurious edit of satin slip skirts, and one of our favourites is this chocolate-coloured design.

Pink Satin Midi Skirt, £21.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

Inject a pop of colour into your autumn wardrobe with New Look's bright pink satin skirt. 

Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Marks & Spencer's sage green number is already selling fast so you better race to checkout. 

Stone Satin Midi Skirt, £30, River Island

SHOP NOW

Embrace the tonal trend and team this cream satin skirt with a white jumper. 

Black Satin Skirt, £35.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

An investment piece, Mango's black satin skirt will go with just about everything. 

Jigsaw Satin Finish Bias Cut MIdi Skirt, £110, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Jigsaw's glossy skirt comes in the perfect autumnal shade, and after seeing the model shots, we're definitely accessorising it with a leather jacket. 

Animal Print Satin Skirt, £30, River Island

SHOP NOW

How gorgeous is this animal print satin skirt? We'd recommend styling it with a black long-sleeved bodysuit and matching ankle boots. 

Green Satin Midi Skirt, £41.60, Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Reduced in the sale, we love how Warehouse has styled this emerald green skirt – clearly adding an oversized shirt is the way to go. 

Petite Blue Satin Skirt, £21.99, New Look

SHOP NOW 

There are plenty of petite versions out there, including New Look's royal blue midi skirt.

Lime Satin Skirt, £24, ASOS

SHOP NOW

If you're not afraid to experiment with colour, then you'll want to check out ASOS' neon green design. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about autumn fashion

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back