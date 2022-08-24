10 best satin skirts for your transitional wardrobe switch over

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Autumn's just around the corner – cue pumpkin spice lattes, Insta feeds full of leaf-trodden paths and of course, some of our favourite fashion trends!

Making a stylish return for the new season, satin slip skirts are all the rage right now, and we're taking note. A transitional piece that can be worn all year round, you can coordinate a satin slip skirt with everything from bodysuits and trainers to chunky knits, tights and ankle boots – the choice is yours.

Infinitely versatile, a satin slip skirt can be styled in a variety of different ways for autumn

Comfortable and fashion-forward, we love any piece that can be styled with trainers or heels, and plenty of A-listers, including Amal Clooney, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zoe Kravitz would agree.

From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, Mango and more, we've rounded up the chicest satin slip skirts, so you can create the dreamiest autumnal aesthetic.

Luna Satin Skirt, £69, Ghost

One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Ghost has the most luxurious edit of satin slip skirts, and one of our favourites is this chocolate-coloured design.

Pink Satin Midi Skirt, £21.99, New Look

Inject a pop of colour into your autumn wardrobe with New Look's bright pink satin skirt.

Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's sage green number is already selling fast so you better race to checkout.

Stone Satin Midi Skirt, £30, River Island

Embrace the tonal trend and team this cream satin skirt with a white jumper.

Black Satin Skirt, £35.99, Mango

An investment piece, Mango's black satin skirt will go with just about everything.

Jigsaw Satin Finish Bias Cut MIdi Skirt, £110, John Lewis

Jigsaw's glossy skirt comes in the perfect autumnal shade, and after seeing the model shots, we're definitely accessorising it with a leather jacket.

Animal Print Satin Skirt, £30, River Island

How gorgeous is this animal print satin skirt? We'd recommend styling it with a black long-sleeved bodysuit and matching ankle boots.

Green Satin Midi Skirt, £41.60, Warehouse

Reduced in the sale, we love how Warehouse has styled this emerald green skirt – clearly adding an oversized shirt is the way to go.

Petite Blue Satin Skirt, £21.99, New Look

There are plenty of petite versions out there, including New Look's royal blue midi skirt.

Lime Satin Skirt, £24, ASOS

If you're not afraid to experiment with colour, then you'll want to check out ASOS' neon green design.

