10 stylish women's jumpers we're loving for autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Autumn's almost here, and that means layering up in your favourite knitwear when the weather takes a turn.

An everyday staple, it doesn't get more versatile than a classic jumper – you can wear it with jeans and trainers for a more laidback look or a slip skirt and heels for a more polished aesthetic, the possibilities are endless.

From new-season pastels to statement prints, rich autumnal hues to jewel-tone jumpers, we've rounded up the knitwear you need for autumn, and thanks to the likes of ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Mango and more, there's plenty to choose from.

Relaxed Collared Sweater, £65, & Other Stories

The striped sweater is still trending, and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon. Priced at £65, & Other Stories' version comes in a variety of different colours, and it features a statement collar for extra style points.

Lilac Jumper, £24, ASOS

Summer may be coming to a close but that doesn't mean giving up on pastels altogether. The ultimate transitional knit, ASOS' lilac jumper is already selling fast, so we'd suggest racing to checkout.

Pink Oversized Jumper, £19.99, New Look

You can never go wrong with an oversized jumper, and for an affordable £19.99, you can bag New Look's version in either pale grey, pink, dark grey or camel.

Cosy Stripe Jumper, £39.20, Oasis

Giving off retro vibes, just think how chic this striped jumper would look teamed with wide-leg jeans and block heel boots.

Cream Oversized Jumper, £43, River Island

Truly timeless, River Island's cream jumper is an ideal desk-to-daywear piece for autumn. Not sure how to style it? We'd recommend layering it over an ecru slip skirt to create a statement tonal look.

Turtleneck Knitted Sweater, £19.99, Mango

Turtlenecks never go out of fashion, and if you're heading to the office, then this short-sleeved sweater is a must.

Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

A popular choice, Marks & Spencer's Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper is made from a cashmere-like fabric.

Fluffy Pointelle Jumper, £95, Boden

Boden's Fluffy Pointelle Jumper is selling like hotcakes, and we predict a sellout.

Space Dye Jumper, £65, French Connection

Who doesn't love a cropped jumper? Printed with a space dye finish, this beautiful blue number is sure to score compliments, especially if you add high-waisted white jeans and silver jewellery.

V-neck Jumper, £45, Monsoon

From the statement V-neckline to the sweet scallop trims and bishop sleeves, we love everything about Monsoon's royal blue jumper.

