The most iconic Glastonbury looks of all time From Kate Moss’ Hunter wellies to Alexa Chung’s Barbour jacket here are the best ever Glasto outfits

The world’s most famous music festival is once again upon us. Yes it’s Glastonbury time, the iconic music festival never fails to deliver when it comes to the style stakes. After being cancelled two years in a row it is making a triumphant return in 2022. This year is a bumper year for music also, with hundreds of acts performing at Worthy Farm between Friday the 24th and Sunday the 26th of June. Headliners this year include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Olivia Rodrigo and Fleetwood Mac.

When it comes to ‘Festival style’ few music events are as iconic for inspiration as Glastonbury. From Kate Moss’ Hunter Wellies to Alexa Chung’s Barbour jacket - fashion trends are made and set in Somerset.

With weather set to take a turn for the rainy it seems that the world’s muddiest catwalk is returning, so we made note of all the outfits that live in our mind rent free. Here we chart the 10 most iconic Glastonbury looks of all time:

Kate Moss - Glastonbury 2005

The gold dress, the wellies, the rockstar boyfriend. No image of wellington boots is more etched in our memory than that of Kate Moss walking arm in arm with Pete Doherty at Glastonbury in 2005, bare legs out and dark navy Hunter wellies on.The look became so iconic that apparently it saved Hunter from going into administration, thanks to a dramatic sales increase. Today the British heritage brand continues to enjoy the Moss-effect and is popular for festival goers and farmers alike. Fast forward to 2022 and Chanel’s AW22 wellies dominated their runway show during Paris Fashion Week, proof that the rain boot is going no-where this season.

Alexa Chung - Glastonbury 2015

One of the most iconic looks ever to hit the festival was Alexa Chung in double denim and her oversized Barbour coat. Once a staple of farmers and country bumpkins, Alexa made the humble wax jacket a must-have item for the festival set.

Sienna Miller - Glastonbury 2004

Sienna Miller’s boho chic outfits will always be remembered, as she dominated the satorial agency for most of the early 00’s thanks to her signature boho-chic aesthetic. One look in particular will always be remembered for being the look that put her on the map and made all of us want a slow slung leather metal stud embellished belt. She paired this now iconic accessroy with a black denim tiere-ed skirt mini dress complete with neon aviators and short folded over micro-uggs.

Poppy Delevingne - Glastonbury 2016

Another reigning Glastonbury style queen is non other than supermodel Poppy Delvingne, we went crazy over her short flower print dress and oh-so coveted aviator jacket combo. She nailed the model-off duty look.

Cressida Bonas - Glastonbury 2013

Cressida Bonas’ dungarees had us all reaching into the back of our wardrobes to find our very own to recreate the look. Pairing the look with statement sunglasses and a scrunchie, the actress perfected the relaxed attire which wins in the style stakes in Somerset.

Rita Ora - Glastonbury 2014

Singer Rita Ora, paired her cow print dungarees with Dolly Parton-esque white cowboy fringe boots. The look was teamed with a red sude handbag. A classic Glastonbury moment which set the cow print trend for years to come.

Florence Welch - Glastonbury 2010

Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine showed off her trademark ethereal style in a floaty ruffled maxi dress at Glastonbury in 2010. She teamed the look with a gold name necklace.

Margot Robbie - Glastonbury 2017

Australian Oscar-winning actress Margot Robbie donned yellow Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas style aviators, worn with a Mickey Mouse long sleeved t-shirt. Worn with leggings and the de rigeur wellies - the actress look was efffortless festival fashion at its best.

Emma Watson - Glastonbury 2010

Who can forget Emma Watson’s studded Christian Louboutin boots she rocked to Glastonbury the perfect accessory for trudging around the fields - teamed with a camo-print corset top. The actress made her rare appearance to the festival back in 2010.

Kate Moss - Glastonbury 2005

Yes this is the second time the model makes the list of most iconic outfits, but who can forget her micro shorts she wore to Glastonbury back in the same year, 2005. Suddenly there was nothing we wanted more than a waist coat and low rise ultra short shorts. Thanks for the memories Kate.