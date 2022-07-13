6 stylish pairs of closed-toe sandals to see you through this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Quelle horreur! You've somehow catastrophically misjudged your need for a pedicure and now anything open-toed is completely out of the question.

MORE: The best designer slides to add to cart now

There's absolutely nothing worse than being caught short with toes NSFPV (Not Suitable For Public Viewing – you heard it here first), but luckily there is a solution in the form of one particular summer sandal trend.

While the close-toe sandal vibe might have initially been reserved for fishermen, we're actually very much on board with some of the styles that are currently on offer this season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Hello! Fashion picks out our favourite closed-toe sandals this season:

There's something about chunky soles that we just can't get enough of. This pair by Prada are super lightweight thanks to the rubber, and we love that they have such a contemporary feel. Pair with a holographic bucket hat at your next festival to make the most of this style.

Foam rubber sandals, £620, Prada

RELATED: Puffed to perfection: the 6 best pairs of padded sandals

Whip out the rod, we've fallen hook, line and sinker for these fisherman sandals by Tory Burch. Made from Vachetta leather in a beautiful terracotta brown shade, this pair will see you through your upcoming city break in style.

Fisherman sandals, £310, Tory Burch

Handmade in Spain, this cream pair by HEREU have been buffed for a smooth finish. Team with a loose-fitting linen maxi for a relaxed summer style moment.

HEREU cream sandals, £340, MatchesFashion

READ: Are Chanel’s puffy flip flops the new summer sandal trend?

Toast has got it seriously right with these Ola sandals. Created in Puglia, this style featuring a buckled ankle strap and comfy rubber sole is crafted from vegetable-tanned leather and finished by hand using traditional artisan techniques.

Fracap Ola sandals, £165, Toast

We said it before, we'll say it again. Chunky platforms are everything, especially when it comes to providing you with some comfort when you're off exploring. This Ganni pair would look amazing teamed with cream wide-leg trousers, strapless corset and a supermodel bun.

Ganni leather sandals, £275, MyTheresa

Made in Italy, these white calf leather sandals by Marni would go perfectly with a navy cotton sundress and a traditional local cocktail in your hand. We particularly love the thick buckle with silver-tone hardware – ideal if you tend to go for cooler shades.

Marni closed-toe sandals, £590, Farfetch

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.