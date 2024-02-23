The chicest pairs of fisherman sandals to shop this summer

We've all endured a holiday cruelly thwarted by our own packing list. But finding yourself ill-equipped in the footwear department is a unique kind of fresh hell.
Where espadrille wedges fall short (or tall, way too tall in hindsight), consider a design with a more functional aspect.
This is where the humble fisherman sandal comes into play, transforming the sightseeing walking tour from 'insufferable' into 'actually rather enjoyable'.
Firstly, let's address the elephant in the room. The style is an acquired taste, leaning into our ever-puzzling collective fondness for 'ugly' shoes.
Part of the fisherman sandal's appeal lies within its off-beat, dad-like vibe. They're intentionally chunky, and often unironically styled by the fashion set with socks and jorts.
But if you're still awaiting conversion, allow The Row, Dear Frances, Gabriela Hearst and other certified cool-girl labels to persuade you.
How we chose:
- Style: We've scoured the internet's top fashion sites for the chicest pairs of fisherman sandals, characterised by a cage-like arrangement of straps to secure the foot.
- Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a pair of fisherman sandals in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from affordable-luxe brands to designer labels if you're looking to invest.
Hello! Fashion shares the best fisherman sandals to shop now:
