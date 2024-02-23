The chicest pairs of fisherman sandals to shop this summer

We've all endured a holiday cruelly thwarted by our own packing list. But finding yourself ill-equipped in the footwear department is a unique kind of fresh hell.

Where espadrille wedges fall short (or tall, way too tall in hindsight), consider a design with a more functional aspect.

This is where the humble fisherman sandal comes into play, transforming the sightseeing walking tour from 'insufferable' into 'actually rather enjoyable'.

Firstly, let's address the elephant in the room. The style is an acquired taste, leaning into our ever-puzzling collective fondness for 'ugly' shoes.

Part of the fisherman sandal's appeal lies within its off-beat, dad-like vibe. They're intentionally chunky, and often unironically styled by the fashion set with socks and jorts.

But if you're still awaiting conversion, allow The Row, Dear Frances, Gabriela Hearst and other certified cool-girl labels to persuade you.

How we chose:

Style: We've scoured the internet's top fashion sites for the chicest pairs of fisherman sandals, characterised by a cage-like arrangement of straps to secure the foot.

We've scoured the internet's top fashion sites for the chicest pairs of fisherman sandals, characterised by a cage-like arrangement of straps to secure the foot. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a pair of fisherman sandals in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from affordable-luxe brands to designer labels if you're looking to invest.

MORE: The best designer beach bags for easy-breezy summer chic

READ: Cute beach outfits to recreate for summer 2024

Hello! Fashion shares the best fisherman sandals to shop now:

Best Fisherman Sandals Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals The Row Crafted from... Leather and rubber. Brainchild of noughties fashionistas Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row has established itself as a key player in the timeless luxury game. Crafted in Italy and set on comfy rubber soles, these textured leather sandals would look great alongside frayed hem jeans. £1,060.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Vivienne Leather Sandals Crafted from... Leather, rubber and gold-tone studs. Infusing the classic fisherman silhouette with a hint of hardware gives this pair an element of texture. Style yours at the bottom of a slinky, sheer maxi dress for some holiday edge. £295.00 £177.00 AT COACH

Fisherman Platform Sandals Miu Miu Crafted from... EVA and rubber. Categorically standout, this pair by Miu Miu has a coquettish edge. The pale pink hue is cutesy and whimsical, and these would make for a great ruffle mini skirt accompaniment. £580.00 AT MYTHERESA

Wide Fit Leather Strappy Sandals Crafted from... Leather. For casual, off-duty days, these tan leather sandals by M&S feel versatile and understated. Style with an easy-breezy linen shirt dress and cat-eye shades for a chic afternoon stroll. £49.50 AT M&S

20mm Leather Fisherman Flats Marni Crafted from... Leather and rubber. This cream pair by Italian luxury fashion label Marni favours a more intricate lattice, and we're here for it. Style the silhouette at the bottom of an airy shorts-shirt co-ord for the ultimate holiday vibe. £654.00 AT LUISA VIA ROMA

Theo Sandal Crafted from... Leather and rubber. Dear Frances excels in luxe leather goods, and its 'Theo' sandals are a case in point. Steeped in androgynous cool, this tan pair with a chunky woven upper would look great alongside cream wide-leg trousers. £430.00 AT DEAR FRANCES

Fisherman Gold Leather Sandals Crafted from... Leather. Shiny and striking, these sandals by Oliver Bonas won't break the bank, and they're super playful. Style with a form-fitting bandeau dress and chunky gold jewellery for a sunset dinner. £69.50 AT OLIVER BONAS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.