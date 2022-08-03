Jennifer Lawrence's figure-flattering Bohemian look wows New York

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is as well known for her role as an ambassador for Christian Dior as she is for her relaxed and down-to-earth fashions and it was her recent Bohemian-casual look that caught fans' eyes.

The form-fitting fabric looked lovely on Jennifer's hourglass figure and her beachy dark blonde tresses and voluminous skirt floated freely in the summer breeze through New York City. Jennifer accessorized her look with tiny pearls and gold trinket necklaces for a beachy feel, which she finished off with brown sandals, large tortoiseshell sunglasses from Luv Lov, and a totally makeup-free visage.

Max dresses are fast becoming Jennifer's go-to city look. Last October she made a high-profile appearance with Amy Schumer to publicly support the Abortion Justice rallies taking place across the US and she wore a bold black and white gingham dress for the occasion.

Jennifer breezed through New York City

If you love this summer look then you can add Jennifer's Matteau square-neck cotton-poplin maxi dress to your Matches Fashion wish list, to purchase as soon as the popular dress is back in stock.

Matteau poplin dress, £445 / $618, Matches Fashion

In the meantime Matteau's new collection features this similarly flattering brown dress which we think Jennifer would love.

Matteau scoop neck dress, £400 / $552, Matches Fashion

The actress, who welcomed her first child in February this year with husband Cooke Marney, has embraced the maxi trend this summer.

Only days ago, fans spotted Jennifer laughing in the street with a passer-by who happened to be rocking the exact same beige linen maxi dress as her - they both looked fabulously on trend!

