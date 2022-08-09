The motorcycle jacket has come roaring back into fashion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's official – the vintage motorcycle jacket is having a moment, and we're very much here for it. Padded shoulders, shiny hardware and a whole load of leather have been all the rage for some of our favourite celebrities recently, and we can't wait to hop on the back of the outerwear trend.

How do you style a motorcycle jacket?

Motorcycle jackets are an excellent outerwear option on account of their versatility. On Monday night at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, Jorja Smith opted for a custom navy jacket featuring white piping.

The Blue Lights singer styled her outerwear with matching straight-leg trousers – both created by emerging label Atelier Mundane.

A head-to-toe leather ensemble is definitely a statement look – but Jorja pulled it off with ease by teaming her outfit with crisp, white trainers and chunky hammered silver rings which nodded to the metal hardware detailing on her jacket.

If, however, you're planning on channelling a noughties pop princess with a look deeply rooted in nostalgia, Kylie Jenner's most recent Saturday night style moment ought to be your source of inspiration. The 24-year-old entrepreneur was giving major Xtina vibes with a rare red-and-white motorcycle jacket (matching with her boyfriend Travis Scott, naturally), straight from the Thierry Mugler spring 1990 archive.

Ahead of her upcoming 25th birthday this week, Kylie styled her vintage outerwear with a frayed denim mini skirt by Devised Antithetical, featuring a reconstructed design. However, the reality star finished off her look with a distinctly modern accessory – some futuristic-looking wraparound shades.

Another advocate for the motorcycle jacket trend was supermodel Hailey Bieber who was recently pictured attending one of her husband's shows while sporting a black version with white and red accents.

She teamed her unique iteration with white, baggy drawstring cargo pants and chunky sports trainers, which felt inextricably linked to Justin's stage look that night – the pair are so in sync.

What is the difference between a biker jacket and a motorcycle jacket?

Unlike 'biker' jackets which are traditionally black and feature lapel collars and fringing, the moto jacket is built for warmth and durability rather than style. Featuring a mandarin collar and a straight zip, the jacket is usually made from different bright colours of leather patched together and also boasts racing insignia.

Shop our picks of colourful motorcycle jackets to hop on the leather trend right now:

