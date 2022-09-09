How the fashion world has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II From Naomi Campbell to Gucci, this is how the industry is paying their respects

Yesterday, Her Majesty the Queen passed away aged 96 on 8 September 2022. The royal family confirmed the sad news in a statement which read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Since then the stalwarts and household names of fashion have come through to pay tribute to the iconic monarch. "From standout brights to on-point accessories and bedazzling jewels, the Queen was the ultimate fashion icon," explains Hello! Fashion's feature director Becky Donaldson. It’s little surprise then, that the key players of the industry are paying their respects.

British brands in particular have released touching tributes, with designer Stella McCartney saying, "It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family." Vivienne Westwood, whose logo famously resembles the Sovereigns Orb which is one of the British crown jewels, that was created for the coronation of King Charles II said, "The Queen performs a national service. Every morning she has her breakfast, most days her outfit is already decided for her royal appointment - shake hands, give speeches. Every institution in our country wants her acknowledgement and attribution. Her life is prescribed. The Royal family, as an institution, is social cement. The Queen holds the country together. She’s a figurehead of international diplomacy. I think it’s so important that our Royal family is hereditary, the family member’s learn diplomacy by osmosis and develop a sense of duty to our country and to the world. We all owe her our gratitude."

And even across the world International key players and luxury houses have been lending their condolences. Gucci released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. True grace is rare and will be felt most profoundly through the remembrance of her dignity, strength, and hope. Our sincerest condolences are with the Royal Family and all those who loved her around the world."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was one of the first major models in the industry to react saying, "END OF AN ERA : HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN .. : you gave us a life long service , unparalleled in everyway condolences to the entire Royal family .A wife , a mother , a grandmother and great grandmother A QUEEN . Rest In Peace YOUR MAJESTY." Likewise fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley said, "Forever our Queen. Rest In Peace."

See all the Fashion Industry tributes to The Queen below:

