Victoria Beckham shares heartbreak following Queen Elizabeth II's death The pop sensation took to social media

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

Echoing the nation's sentiments, the fashion mogul penned a touching post dedicated to Her Majesty's remarkable 70-year reign.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl shared a black and white photograph of the monarch taken during the early years of her reign.

Alongside the nostalgic portrait, Victoria gushed: "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty the Queen."

Victoria shared a touching message

She finished by adding: "She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Victoria's fans flocked to pen their own condolences, with one writing: "Seriously, I cannot stop crying. The loss of this amazingly strong independent awesome woman is overwhelming."

"Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her steadfast service to her country and her dignity and grace during her years on the throne," wrote a second, and a third added: "Heartbreaking news we never wanted to hear."

The monarch died at her Balmoral residence

Victoria's husband, David, similarly used his social media platform to pay tribute to the monarch. "I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen… How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough," he noted.

News of the Queen's death was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon. The 96-year-old monarch passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral surrounded by members of her family including Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Prince Charles will be known as King Charles III

Her death came as a surprise to the world despite her suffering from mobility issues in the past 12 months.

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles will now be known as King Charles III. In a deeply personal statement following the death of his mother, the King shared that her passing was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".

