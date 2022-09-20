7 designer belts to add to your accessory arsenal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

No accessory collection is complete without a few killer designer belts. Forget the notion of functionality, the real beauty of a stylish belt lies in its ability to elevate your outfit within an instant.

When it comes to curating your belt arsenal, we recommend that you arm yourself with a few classics that you can whip out whenever necessary. We're head over heels for chain styles, and if your budget allows, Versace's iconic Greek keys version is an absolute must, exuding a certain goddess-like spirit. Or you may prefer to indulge in one of Chanel's weighty brassy gold iterations – which can be acquired second hand – for the ultimate hardware investment.

MORE: 10 investment jewellery pieces that you'll cherish forever

Also high up on our agenda, is the perfect corset-style piece that can be used to cinch in your waist and provide your outfit with a strong central focus. We adore maison Alaïa's perforated versions, but Anthropologie offers an excellent alternative in buttery burgundy leather.

READ: Thigh-high boots: the hall of fame

RELATED: Designer knitwear to invest in that will ease you into autumn

When it comes to classic designs that can be thrown on with absolutely everything – from a pair of mom jeans to some sharply tailored flares – simplicity is key. Run, don't walk, all the way to the likes of Arket, Toast and Bottega Veneta.

Finding your perfect belt style this season is set to be a total cinch.

Hello! Fashion picks the most stylish designer belts to shop this season:

Greca Goddess chain belt, £730, Versace

Leather belt, £710, Bottega Veneta

Zimmermann topstitched leather waist belt, £325, Net-A-Porter

Jeans belt, £59, Toast

Tan leather belt, £59, Arket

White leather belt, £99, Maje

Leather corset belt, £60, Anthropologie

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.