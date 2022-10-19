The best homemade Halloween costumes for fashion obsessives in 2022 Spooky season is gonna be super stylish this year…

Spooky season is well and truly here, which means that if you haven't already started, it's time to get cracking on your Halloween costume. Run, don't walk…

According to Klarna, of those choosing to get dressed up this year, shopping data shows that the majority of us are adhering to tradition and channelling scary vibes, over both funny and sexy ensembles. Its 2022 consumer trends report found that year on year, Stranger Things costumes are up 1396%, followed by Dracula (134%) Cowboy (116%), Rabbit (51%), Harley Quinn (50%), Witch (47%), Pumpkin (41%) and Zombie (20%).

Good news for the Cowgirlcore stans, but what about those of us in the mood for something less spooky and more stylish?

Hello! Fashion shares the best homemade Halloween costumes for fashion obsessives:

1. Julia Fox

If you're set on Julia Fox, with so many wild looks to choose from you'll be split for choice. Our personal recommendation? Her voluminous Zac Posen silver gown worn to the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala – whip out the tinfoil and consider yourself sorted.

2. Scorned 1950s housewife

Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling character Alice Chambers is a seriously brilliant shout. Don your best white broderie anglaise midi dress and go to town with the fake blood. You definitely won't regret it. At all.

3. Paris Hilton

For the Y2K girlies, Paris Hilton's 21st Birthday Party outfit will be a doddle. Slip on your shimmery chainmail slip dress that you were saving for Christmas, crack out the diamanté choker and go heavy on the lip gloss.

4. Elle Woods

Pink dress, tinted shades, fluffy pen and borrow someone's Chihuahua. What, like it's hard?

5. Barbie

Dust off your festival gear to channel Margot Robbie's Barbie. Neon bodysuit, alarmingly loud visor and hot pink cycling shorts - that'll do it.

6. Euphoria cast

According to Klarna, Euphoria-inspired outfits are up by 130%. Whack on the glitter and scope out some hugely dramatic false eyelashes. Sydney Sweeney would be proud.

7. Anna Wintour

Borrow your elderly neighbour's bouclé skirt suit, preferably Chanel, don some dark shades and take a quick trip to the hair salon to replicate Anna's trademark blunt bob.

8. Liz Hurley

If you fancy a spot of DIY, Liz Hurley's iconic Versace gown is just dying to be recreated. Pop to the chemist for a box of safety pins and put your skills to the test.

9. Audrey Hepburn

Aka Hubert de Givenchy on a budget, Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly is a homemade Halloween dream. All you need to emulate the hugely recognisable Breakfast at Tiffany's character is a bouffant updo, a LBD, and a chaotic, yet utterly endearing, attitude.

10. Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette

Honestly, it's Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette. No persuasion necessary.

11. Bella Hadid

We were bowled over by the supermodel's spray-on Coperni runway moment last month and were immediately inspired. Some white paint, the most miniscule of thongs, and a dash of daring is all that this look requires.

12. Victoria Beckham

Two ways to play this one: dig out a black bandeau mini dress if you're serving Posh Spice, or plump for wide-leg trousers and massive shades for 2022 VB. The choice is yours.

13. Pamela Anderson

Kendall Jenner and Lily James have set the bar pretty high, but don't let that stop you. Grab a black corset or her iconic red swimsuit, add some brown lip liner and you’re set.

14. Carrie Bradshaw

For the creatively blessed, recreate Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Dior newspaper print dress by taking yesterday's papers and testing your sewing abilities. The fish & chip shop could never.

15. Sienna Miller at Glastonbury

You're 100% lying if you say you don't have a studded belt and a pair of Ugg boots hidden within the depths of your wardrobe. Put them to good use.

16. Versace supermodels

Rally your girl gang and go as 90s Versace-clad supermodels. Just don't fall out over who gets to be Donatella.

