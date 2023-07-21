How to get Barbie-inspired makeup according to a pro makeup artist

Get ready to look like the iconic doll this weekend

Barbiecore shows no signs of stopping this summer thanks to plenty of inspiration from Margot Robbie (her iconic press-tour wardrobe lives in our minds rent-free frankly.)

In celebration of Barbie’s cinematic release in the UK we teamed up with makeup artist Yasmin Salmon who gave us the lowdown on how to create a wearable look inspired by the world-renowned doll.

Yasmin Salmon recreated the iconic doll's makeup

“This look is inspired by one of the first Barbie dolls I remember playing with. The 2002 Barbie Mermaid Fantasy. I used to obsess over her pink crimped hair that matched her perfectly pink lipstick and sparkly pink eyeshadow,” Yasmin explains, “Her name was Rose. A name I called about 90% of my dolls at the time. I wanted to replicate Rose’s makeup but make it more wearable. Step into nostalgia.”

Here are the products I used to recreate Barbie’s makeup look:

Step 1: Carol Joy Pure collagen spray

I love this product as it is a great way to wake up skin and hydrate it before applying makeup. This product is also great for plumping and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Step 2: Mz Skin – Lift and lustre , radiant Serum

This serum is not only great for hydrating the skin. But also leaving you with visibly glowing skin from the first application. I use this product on all my clients as it gives the most natural glowing skin effect.

Step 3: Augustinus Bader – The rich cream

I have naturally dry skin so this product is great for smoothing out my skin’s texture.

Step 4: Lisa Eldrige – Seamless foundation (Shade 12)

I love this foundation as it is the perfect in between of not overly matter and not super dewy. Much like a barbie doll's complexion.

Step 5: Lancome – Teint Idole ultra wear concealer (shade 04)

This concealer is great for lifting up the colour. And bringing light to areas that need it. It’s a lightweight formula so it is buildable.

Step 6: Laura Mercier – Brown eyebrow pencil (warm brunette)

This brow pencil has a creamy consistency making it easy to buff onto the skin without pulling and lasts all day without fading.

Step 7: Charlotte tilbury – Hollywood contour wand

This is my go-to contour applicator, it is very easy to use and looks great on everyone. Barbie has defined features so I like to enhance them with this product

Step 8: Christian Louboutin Beauty - Blush & Highlighter (Shade So Chic)

I like this palette as I not only use it as a blush and highlighter but also as an eyeshadow palette. It’s super pigmented making it quick and easy to apply

Step 9: Sweed Beauty – Sastin eye pencil (shade Black)

My do to eye pencil. It creamy formula makes it super easy to blend and is also great for creating smokey eye looks

Step 10: Sweed Beauty- Satin eye pencil (shade Light)

I like applying this pencil on the lower lash line as it makes the eyes look a lot wider giving you a doll-like effect.

Step 11: Code8 – lash sophisticate mascara

A great buildable mascara, with vitamin E and A help with Fashion and protecting your lashes from environmental damage.

Step 12: Sweed Beauty – No lash cluster false lashes

To enhance the eyes I used some false lashes. Creating that wide eyed doll look. With this I only applied them to the outer corners of the eyes. As I wanted to pay homage to the 1950-1960s Barbie makeup look.

Step 13: Code8 – Bronzer (Shade Positano)

My go-to bronzer at the moment. The powder is very milled down giving it a natural effect, which can also be buildable

Step 14: Code8 lipstick – bespoke (Shade Barbie Pink)

I created this bespoke lipstick shade in-store. I wanted a shade that reminded me of the Barbie pink I grew up with: Bold, bright and brilliant.