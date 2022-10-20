How to wear a turtleneck: 10 stellar outfit ideas to inspire your winter wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There are few pieces more infinitely versatile than a turtleneck, and yet, it is easy to fall into sartorial monotony. Let it be known, there is nothing wrong with throwing on the high-necked wardrobe staple over a pair of well-loved jeans, but variation is key.

MORE: 14 designer winter coats that are worth the investment

Switching up a turtleneck can take many forms – and its beauty lies in the fact there are so many iterations out there. From figure-hugging neoprene bodysuits and lightweight, ribbed designs, to sumptuous cashmeres and oversized chunky cable knits, the possibilities are practically endless.

READ: Winter outfits: 7 seriously stylish ways to dress for the cold

RELATED: Baggy jeans outfits that are perfect for winter

If you're in the mood for something low-key, we love the concept of a neutral piece layered under a statement sweater vest in a vibrant argyle pattern, paired alongside a faded denim midi skirt and shiny leather boots. See also: rocking a turtleneck under an oversized blazer, cinched in at the waist with a contrasting belt.

This season we are loving Alex Mill's navy and white striped cashmere version (which would look amazing with a leather micro skirt and chunky knee-high Chelsea boots), as well as super wearable merino neutrals by Joseph and Arket.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish ways to wear a turtleneck this winter:

Style a turtleneck with…a leather coat

Style a turtleneck with…wide-leg trousers

Style a turtleneck with…a midi skirt

Style a turtleneck with…a cosy scarf

Style a turtleneck under…a dress

Style a turtleneck with…a micro skirt

Style a turtleneck under…an oversized blazer

Style a turtleneck with…a skinny scarf

Style a turtleneck under…a sweater vest

Style a turtleneck with a neutral suit

Shop our favourite turtlenecks this season:

Sheer merino wool roll neck, £55, Arket

Max Mara Leisure Dede stretch-jersey turtleneck sweater, £95, Net-A-Porter

Joseph Ribbed merino wool turtleneck sweater, £395, Net-A-Porter

Chloe Cashmere roll neck, £228, Reiss

Alex Mill Striped cashmere turtleneck sweater, £247, The Outnet

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.