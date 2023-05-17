How to style flared jeans in 2023

These are the outfits we'll be wearing on repeat this season...

Unrivalled in their ability to flatter, flare jeans are a total fashion godsend. No self-respecting denim devotee would be without a pair in their wardrobe arsenal, and for excellent reason.

Steeped in 1970s nostalgia, the silhouette is nothing short of magical when it comes to both bum-sculpting and leg elongation – especially when paired with retro platforms à la our current screen crush Daisy Jones.

READ: What to wear with white jeans this season, for every mood

MORE: Baggy jeans outfits that are perfect for spring

How do I style flare jeans?

For those wanting to induce some major 1970s It-girl energy, voluminous bell-bottoms are the way to go. Style with a sheer, ruffle blouse and an Afghan-style gilet for maximum impact – bonus points awarded if you can squeeze in some paisley.

If you're looking to steer clear of the 'flower child' aesthetic (zero judgement – the Woodstock vibe is an acquired taste), rest assured, there are other options available.

Kick flares, defined by a slim-fit leg and a cropped length, are hugely versatile. Style with chunky loafers for work, platform trainers on the weekends, or dress them up for a chic summer soirée with mules or minimalist sandals. Alternatively, opt for a floor-skimming hem and allow a pointed statement pump to peep out below.

MORE: Best dark denim jeans and how to style them this season

READ: Celebrity ripped jean outfits that still live in our mind rent-free

Also pleasingly widespread now are slimmer flare shapes – these styles offer more subtlety, and when combined with a high-rise waistband, can give the illusion of a longer leg. Flares go well with all kinds of tops, from bandeaus and halters to keyhole designs and classic tanks - going for a fitted style allows the drama of your jeans to take centre stage.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite ways to style flare jeans this season:

With cool-girl accessories...

© Getty Jamilla Strand styles ripped flares with black pointed boots and slim cat-eye shades

With a 1970s-inspired ensemble ...

© Getty Chiara Ferragni styles patterned flare jeans with a ruffle blouse and an Afghan-style gilet

With a statement sleeve denim blouse...

© Getty A Fashion Week guest wears high-waisted flare jeans with a denim asymmetric pussy bow blouse

With a pastel-hued halter...

© Getty Sarah Lysander wears brown flare jeans with a pale green ruffle halter top

With a crisp broderie anglaise blouse...

© Getty Thérèse Hellström wears mid-wash jeans with a scalloped blouse

With a textured top...

© Getty Ophelie Guillermand rocks flares with a ruched lace blouse

With a matching monochrome jacket...

© Getty A Fashion Week teams monogram dark flare jeans with a matching jacket

With layered outerwear...

© Getty A Fashion Week guest rocks flares with a checked blazer and a heavy-duty leather jacket

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.