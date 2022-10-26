"I never used to bother even taking my makeup off" Kate Moss shares her exact evening skincare routine for you to copy paste

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's nothing like a supermodel revealing the tricks of the trade.

Industry legend Kate Moss announced she was launching Cosmoss back in August and ever since then we've been on tenterhooks to see what will come from the holistic wellness brand.

Kate Moss has swapped her partying lifestyle for a more grounded outlook on wellness

The reformed party animal has revealed that her bedtime ritual and skincare routine is worlds away from her 1990s heyday. Now she prioritises her beauty sleep with a strict bedtime. In a newsletter shared with fans of her brand she shared, "My dream is to be in bed by 10.30pm so, my evening ritual starts with plenty of time, nothing is rushed - it's about creating a calm environment."

She admits she has changed her once carefree approach to skin care, "I start with my skincare - I never used to bother even taking my makeup off but now it's become one of my favourite parts. I see it as a ritual to cleanse away any negativity from the day, not just the makeup and impurities on the skin."

In terms of products she uses to prepare for a good night’s rest is her own multi-use product Golden Nectar. "The Golden Nectar is my all-in-one," says Kate, "I add a little into my Face Cream then a couple of drops onto my tongue - it contains blackberry flavoured CBD which is good for everything, particularly easing stress in the mind and skin." The antioxidant oil kickstarts the natural process of skin rejuvenation, supporting deep regeneration to soothe irritated skin and leave it softer and plumper to the touch. "It is an everyday indulgence that takes care of your skin, body, mind and soul," Cosmoss explained in a statement on their website.

She also makes sure conditions are perfect for a holistic evening, "Before getting into bed, I light a candle, spritz a little Sacred Mist over my pillow then enjoy a cup of my Dusk Tea to settle in for the night."

The mood-boosting Sacred Mist fragrance developed by Kate, "envelops you with its hypnotic yet grounding fragrance." With carefully chosen essential oils it was crafted to create a special ritual for body and spirit, and to bring emotional balance and provide the wearer a sense of inner peace.

Like wise Cosmoss' Dusk Tea is meant to "soothe the soul," the night-time tisane blends herbs and soft spices to aid better sleep while chamomile flower enhances relaxation. "The tea is infused with chamomile flower, fennel fruit and lemon balm to help relieve the day's stresses, ease digestion, and completely relax my body for a restful end to the day," says the supermodel.

If it’s good enough for Kate…

