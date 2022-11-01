Winter dresses: 8 model-approved looks to see you through this season If they're good enough for our style icons…

November has arrived, as has our pressing need for some winter style inspiration. Now that the clocks have gone back and the weather has taken a turn, a spot of reassessment is in order. No longer can we throw on whichever dress takes our fancy and waltz out the door, rather the time has come to style our favourite pieces in the context of winter. Spoiler alert: your outerwear collection needs to lead the way, and we’re looking to our favourite models for inspo.

Hello! Fashion shares the model-approved winter dress looks to see you through this season:

Naomi Campbell

Looking the epitome of understated glamour in Michael Kors, Naomi rocked a black shimmery maxi dress under a tailored heavy-duty coat, proving that the journey home can be just as glamorous as the party.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi looked breath-taking at Lanvin in a mesh embellished mini dress, paired with glittery T-bar heels, statement red gloves and a cosy maxi coat.

Kaia Gerber

Looking like the spit image of her supermodel mother, Kaia kept cosy by pairing an unfussy LBD with a plush dark red velvet blazer and black strappy sandals.

Hailey Bieber

Experimenting with the breadth of brown, Hailey looked incredible in a taupe dress, russet wool coat and thigh-high chocolate suede boots.

Kendall Jenner

Okay, so this look could probably do with the addition of a pair of opaques if the air has a particularly unfavourable bite, but we adore Kendall's high-necked mini layered under a leather maxi coat, paired with glossy knee-high boots.

Kate Moss

Now this is what we call a major monochrome moment. Kate once expertly styled a mini dress with a thick corset-style belt and a gorgeous cropped furry jacket, and we haven't been able to forget it.

Bella Hadid

Want to conserve heat? Avoiding a deep plunge and instead opting for a stylish flank cut-out earned the Bella Hadid seal of approval when she rocked a sequin thigh-split dress at Michael Kors.

Alexa Chung

Who said leather biker jackets should stop at the hip? Because Alexa's midi length iteration is making a strong opposing argument. Turning to her trademark dress style, the model looked stylish in a creamy lace slip, paired alongside a long jacket and a statement corsage.

