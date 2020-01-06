﻿
18 killer looks at the 2020 Golden Globes - who should be crowned best dressed this year?

Photo: © Getty Images
The 2020 Golden Globes is the first swish award ceremony of the year (not to mention the decade), and it certainly did not disappoint. The bash was held at the Beverley Hilton in LA and was a star-studded event attended by the Hollywood elite. There were a number of incredible gowns and ensembles - we just didn't know where to look first! Jewel tones looked to be a theme this year on the red carpet, with our favourite movie stars giving us all the statement vibes. To make life easier for you, we have rounded up the best looks from the ceremony, so grab a cup of tea and get scrolling…

 

Jennifer Aniston

 

Kicking off, we have the ageless Jennifer Aniston, who looked jaw-droppingly beautiful, wearing a classic black dress by Dior Haute Couture and she blinged up her look with a vintage Cartier necklace. Loving the ruffled neckline, Jen!

scarlett-johansson-red-dress
2/18

Scarlett Johansson

 

Lady in red! Scarlett wore the most glam colour of all, in the form of this sensational, red plunging frock by Vera Wang. The gown featured a lengthy train, and she added a glittering choker by Bulgari.

 

kerry-washington
3/18

Kerry Washington

 

Kerry was the one to watch on the red carpet in her risque yet super-chic Altuzarra blazer that had a sparkly body chain underneath and of course, a high-slit skirt. 

 

priyanka-chopra-golden-globes
4/18

Priyanka Chopra

 

Priyanka looked perfect in pink! The Duchess of Sussex's good friend wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder, blush-toned dress by Cristina Ottaviano and a wreath-style choker by Bulgari. We were mesmerised by her flawless hair and makeup, too.

helen-mirren
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

Helen Mirren

 

Look at our Helen! The 74-year-old beauty delighted onlookers in her dazzling crimson gown, which had a delightful neckline, billowing skirt and she also decked herself out in a whopping $4 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds!

 

dakota-fanning
Photo: © Getty Images
6/18

Dakota Fanning

 

WOW! Dakota looks like a princess in her voluminous, prom-style, frothy number by Dior. The bombastic skirt is levelled out with puff sleeves and plaited waist detail.

gwyneth-paltrow
Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

Gwyneth Paltrow

 

They aren't many people that could pull off a sheer gown quite like this one, but Gwyneth makes it look SO easy. Made from layers and layers of coffee-coloured tulle, this Fendi dress is not for the faint-hearted.

 

jennifer-lopez
Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

Jennifer Lopez

 

We've never seen J.LO wear a bad dress on the red carpet, and this bold Valentino number cuts the mustard!  Teaming white, gold and green, the unique frock was gathered with a huge bow at the neckline, and she added gems by Harry Winston.

jodie-comer
Photo: © Getty Images
9/18

Jodie Comer

 

Everyone's favourite villain Jodie Comer - AKA Villanelle from Killing Eve - looked dreamy in a silky green design by Mary Katrantzou with 80s-style puff sleeves. We adored her power makeup and slicked-back hair.

 

margot-robbie
Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

Margot Robbie

 

Magnificent Margot always turns up the glam for awards season and the Australian star decided to go classic, rocking a white Chanel gown that had a beautiful, multi-colored baroque bustier.

nicole-kidman
11/18

Nicole Kidman

 

If there's one person that just knows how to do the red carpet, it's Nicole Kidman. The natural redhead dazzled fans in a eye-catching red gown by Versace. And would you look at those shoulder-grazing gold earrings? Jewellery goals right there…

 

phoebe-waller-bridge
12/18

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

 

Yay! Flying the flag for the UK, Phoebe stole the show in a show-stopping suit by Ralph & Russo. Designed in tweed and decked out in pearls and ribbons, it was an incredible outfit. She finished the look off with black stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

reese-witherspoon
13/18

Reese Witherspoon

 

One of the world's most famous blondes Reese Witherspoon rocked her signature colour of white, stepping out in a creation by Roland Mouret. Check out neckline! Divine.

 

renee-zellweger
14/18

Renee Zellweger

 

Blue-ti-ful! Pulling out all the stops, Renee rocked a simple, baby-blue gown by Armani Prive that had a sparkling trim and a sexy split.

saoirse-ronan
15/18

Saoirse Ronan

 

Glittery and totally gorgeous, Saoirse looked elegant in this shimmering slip dress by Celine.

taylor-swift
16/18

Taylor Swift

 

Taylor decided to do something different, and donned a blooming gorgeous floral frock by Etro, in contrasting shades of navy and yellow. The dress featured a keyhole cut-out at the centre and the back, and of course, a flowing train.

zoey-deutch
17/18

Zoey Deutch

 

Bringing the sunshine, Zoey lit up the red carpet in a canary yellow jumpsuit by Fendi. We can;t get enough of those voluminous bell-sleeves and of course, that sapphire-encrusted pendant and matching earrings, which contained over a 100 carats…

billy-poter
18/18

Billy Porter

 

Billy looked fabulous and flamboyant at the GG's, wearing a crisp white suit by Alex Vinash. It came complete with a dramatic train that was covered in white feathers. The actor added sparkly Jimmy Choo boots and jewels by Tiffany & Co.

