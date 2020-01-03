Victoria Beckham's dog tooth skirt is the trend of 2020, trust us The former Spice Girl is giving us style inspiration for the new year...

Victoria Beckham is the cover star of Harper's Bazaar UK's February issue and as always, the fashion mogul looks jaw-droppingly stylish. We love the accompanying fashion spread the 45-year-old featured in too, and in one of the shots, she is rocking a black and white dog-tooth printed co-ord, which is part of her new Spring 2020 collection. We particularly loved the skirt, which has a lovely fitted shape, defined waist detail and slightly asymmetric hem. It has a price tag of £790 and is available to pre-order online now. Dogtooth - or Houndstooth as the print is sometimes called - is big news right now, with lots of variations on the high street, so we think you should add some to your wardrobe, ASAP.

We are loving VB's new look

As well as dominating the world of fashion, 2019 saw Victoria make her mark in the cosmetic world with her makeup line - Victoria Beckham Beauty - which has been a huge hit with shoppers.

Draped Midi Skirt In Houndstooth, £790, Victoria Beckham

She first introduced eyeshadow palettes, and later added lip liners and skin tints to the collection. We can't wait to see what's in store for 2020.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the mother-of-four spoke about her self-confidence which has developed over the years. "Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right. I work hard, I look OK, I’ve got four children that I’m incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel content. When you’re growing up, you obsess over the silliest of things, but when you get older, you learn how to be comfortable in your own skin," she explained.

