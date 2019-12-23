M&S has a new IT dress - and we guarantee it will sell out Holly Willoughby will definitely be rocking this one!

M&S knows the power of a great floral dress, and after the past few seasons, we know how important it is to snap one up before it sells out! It may still be pre-Christmas, but the spring collections are beginning to land in-store and online at Marks & Spencer now, and we’ve got our eyes on their new floral waisted midi dress. The relaxed number comes in a stunning purple and green colour palette, and has a comfortable high neck and elasticated waist for easy styling. In short - we’re obsessed!

Floral waisted midi dress, £39.50, M&S

In fact, the style is similar to the sell-out floral waisted dress released in this year’s autumn collection, which was a huge hit with brand ambassador Holly Willoughby.

Waisted floral midi dress, £45, M&S

The new style is a bargain at just £39.50, and is currently available in all sizes in both regular and long. Better be quick, though - we know just how quickly a good M&S dress can sell out! Case in point, the brand's black and red floral wrap number that keeps going in and out of stock. The dress has been incredibly popular with shoppers, and you’re in luck if you’re a size 8 or 12, as it’s currently still in stock in your size, and reduced from £69 to £35. Quick!

Floral wrap dress, £39, M&S

While some items have already been reduced, the Marks & Spencer sale doesn’t actually start until after Christmas - and we’re eagerly awaiting the bargains. For now, though, this floral dress will definitely tide us over. Anyone else already looking forward to wearing their spring florals?!

