Queen Letizia of Spain has a twinning moment as she wears the same outfit as Queen Rania

Queen Letizia of Spain is known as one of the most stylish royals around and it looks like she finds fashion inspiration in her circle of friends, just like the rest of us. Last week King Felipe VI's wife demonstrated she shares the same taste in clothes as fellow royal Queen Rania of Jordan, stepping out in a nearly identical outfit to one Rania recently wore.

Royal watchers noticed the windowpane print blouse and leather pencil skirt Queen Letizia wore to a February 13 event at the Telefonica Foundation looked vaguely familiar. It turns out the monochrome outfit was a near perfect match for one that Queen Rania wore to visit Letizia in Spain back in 2015.

While Letizia's appearance definitely marked a royal twinning moment, the two royals did style their ensembles in slightly different ways. The Spanish Queen opted for a black Hugo Boss purse and sheer black tights with her Roberto Verino blouse, while Queen Rania carried a pastel pink bag and wore purple heels with her Derek Lam top and Burberry skirt, which was cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

