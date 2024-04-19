Princess Catharina-Amalia displays perfect curtsy to King Felipe and Queen Letizia

Princess Catharina-Amalia will one day be Queen of the Netherlands, but she displayed a perfect curtsy as the Dutch royals hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

The 20-year-old performed the traditional greeting as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were joined by the Spanish royals at an evening reception at Museum STRAAT in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Catharina-Amalia, who looked elegant in a green satin dress and cream coat, was captured bobbing into a deep curtsy to King Felipe upon arrival.

The Spanish monarch, 56, greeted the princess warmly, kissing her on the cheek in return, as you can see in the video shared by Vorsten below...

Felipe and Letizia are parents to Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 16, while Willem-Alexander and Maxima also have two younger daughters – Princess Alexia, 18, and Princess Ariane, 17.

The outing was the last of the Spanish state visit which saw the royals open an exhibition, featuring murals from Spanish and Dutch artists.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia performed the perfect curtsy

King Willem-Alexander paid tribute to King Felipe and Queen Letizia during a short speech, saying: "Your visit did justice to the excellent and close relations between our two countries. Once again we have established how much we have in common as European partners.

© Getty King Felipe greeted Princess Catharina-Amalia with a kiss

"The Queen and I are most grateful for the active interest in the Netherlands that you show time and time again. We are also grateful for your friendship. It is extremely dear to us. We hope to see you again soon, in Spain or in the Netherlands. You will always be welcome."

Catharina-Amalia is being slowly introduced to her public role, while studying for her degree. On Wednesday, she attended her very first state banquet, wowing in a caped midnight blue gown and the Ruby Peacock tiara.

© Getty The Dutch royals hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a state visit

Her father, King Wilem-Alexander, 56, touched upon his daughter's time living in Spain in his address, saying: "Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.

"This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves. A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this."

© Getty The state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam as part of a two-day visit of the Spanish royal couple

Catharina-Amalia was forced to live in Madrid for a year due to kidnap threats, after initially having to leave her student accommodation shortly after starting her course at the University of Amsterdam in 2022.

