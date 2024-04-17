Princess Catharina-Amalia makes shimmering debut at first ever state banquet in Ruby Peacock tiara

Princess Catharina-Amalia marked another momentous milestone as she took part in her first-ever state visit.

The 20-year-old, who is the heir to the throne, joined her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as they hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

It was the fourth tiara moment for Catharina-Amalia, who looked beautiful in the Ruby Peacock parure, which is made up of a stunning tiara, matching necklace and earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in a neat bun and her makeup was fresh and natural.

© Getty The Dutch and Spanish royals looked incredible

The royals were also joined by King Willem-Alexander's mother, Princess Beatrix, and his aunt, Princess Margriet.

State visit so far

© Getty Letizia stunned in a ruched bardot top and satin midi skirt

On Tuesday night, King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived in the Netherlands, where they attended a reception with the Spanish community. The queen stunned in a black Bardot top and a silver satin skirt.

The pair were officially welcomed by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during a ceremony in Dam Square in Amsterdam before they laid a wreath at the National Monument.

Queen Letizia debuted a new green tweed dress from Moisés Nieto, while Queen Maxima looked elegant in all-red ensemble by her go-to designer, Natan.

King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe later participated in a sports day organised by the Cruyff Foundation,

The two kings then sat down to discuss the development of a maritime hydrogen corridor between the port of Bilbao and the port of Amsterdam.

Princess Catharina-Amalia's tiara moments

© Getty Catharina-Amalia's first tiara moment

The royal's first official tiara moment was at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala in 2022, where she wore the DutchStar Button Tiara – the jewels worn by Queen Maxima on her wedding day in 2002.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Amalia pictured ahead of the state banquet for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding

Catharina-Amalia also joined her parents at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding in June 2023, where she dazzled in a ruby gown and the Ruby Peacock Tiara.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in a sapphire tiara at Prince Christian's 18th birthday

And last October, the princess looked stunning in a cobalt blue gown and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara for Crown Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday dinner.