Princess Catharina-Amalia makes shimmering debut at first ever state banquet in XX tiara
Princess Catharina-Amalia makes shimmering debut at first ever state banquet in Ruby Peacock tiara

The Dutch princess joined King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima as they hosted the Spanish king and queen

16 minutes ago
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attends the official state banquet on April 17, 2024
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Princess Catharina-Amalia marked another momentous milestone as she took part in her first-ever state visit.

The 20-year-old, who is the heir to the throne, joined her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as they hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

It was the fourth tiara moment for Catharina-Amalia, who looked beautiful in the Ruby Peacock parure, which is made up of a stunning tiara, matching necklace and earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in a neat bun and her makeup was fresh and natural. 

The state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam as part of a two-day visit of the Spanish royal couple © Getty
The Dutch and Spanish royals looked incredible

The royals were also joined by King Willem-Alexander's mother, Princess Beatrix, and his aunt, Princess Margriet.

State visit so far

Letizia stunned in a ruched bardot top and satin midi skirt© Getty
Letizia stunned in a ruched bardot top and satin midi skirt

On Tuesday night, King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived in the Netherlands, where they attended a reception with the Spanish community. The queen stunned in a black Bardot top and a silver satin skirt.

The pair were officially welcomed by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during a ceremony in Dam Square in Amsterdam before they laid a wreath at the National Monument.

Queen Letizia debuted a new green tweed dress from Moisés Nieto, while Queen Maxima looked elegant in all-red ensemble by her go-to designer, Natan.

King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe later participated in a sports day organised by the Cruyff Foundation,

The two kings then sat down to discuss the development of a maritime hydrogen corridor between the port of Bilbao and the port of Amsterdam.

Princess Catharina-Amalia's tiara moments

Princess Ingrid Alexandra with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth© Getty
Catharina-Amalia's first tiara moment

The royal's first official tiara moment was at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala in 2022, where she wore the DutchStar Button Tiara – the jewels worn by Queen Maxima on her wedding day in 2002.

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Amalia pictured ahead of the state banquet for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding© Shutterstock
Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Amalia pictured ahead of the state banquet for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding

Catharina-Amalia also joined her parents at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding in June 2023, where she dazzled in a ruby gown and the Ruby Peacock Tiara.

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands attend the gala diner to celebrate the 18th birthday of Prince Christian at Christiansborg Palace© Getty
Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in a sapphire tiara at Prince Christian's 18th birthday

And last October, the princess looked stunning in a cobalt blue gown and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara for Crown Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday dinner.

