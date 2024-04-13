Queen Letizia is divine in unseen figure-skimming linen suit

Queen Letizia proved her sartorial prowess in her ability to wear a suit once again.

The Spanish royal, 51, was spotted wearing a gorgeous never-before-seen Boss single-breasted linen blazer, the 'Jopeta' style, which she teamed with the coordinating 'Tefika' cigarette trousers.

© Getty Queen Letizia attended the Design and Innovation Awards

To break up the peachy coral set, the royal wore a sleeveless cream blouse with a round neckline which was so elegant and a perfect spring staple.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over the awards at The Miller Building

As always, King Felipe's wife rounded off her look with a pair of pointed-toe slingbacks - the ‘Marian Gold Specchio Leather Slingback Pumps' from her go-to brand Magrit. She also recycled her 'Large Sugar Earrings' from PD Paola, a near-identical pair to Meghan Markle's ultra-trendy version.

© Getty Queen Letizia wowed in a peach suit

The royal's bob was styled straight and she wore a peachy makeup look with a glossy lip and a mauve-toned eyeshadow look.

The Queen headed out for the Design and Innovation Awards at The Miller Building in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Letizia and her husband Felipe awarded those being recognised for their innovative professional strategy and business growth.

© Getty Letizia debuted a new suit for the occasion

The event kicked off with a speech from the journalist Eva Marrero, the master of ceremonies, and a video showcasing the winners of 2023.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in bold leather trousers

Letizia also used a white blouse to break up a colourful look when she attended the National Sports Awards at El Pardo Palace in Madrid. She paired her pussy-bow blouse with the 'Sistine Cropped Leather Trousers in Dark Red' from Boss and red Magrit pumps.

© Getty Letizia teamed the bold trousers with a white blouse

Coral is not a shade that Letizia often wears. Take a look at the best outfits where she has rocked the rarely-worn hue.

© Getty Hell for leather The Queen attended the National Sports Awards at the El Pardo Palace last year where she donned a coral leather pencil skirt with a ruched blouse in the same shade.



© Getty Fancy in florals The Queen opted for a floral tea dress in the bright hue from Adolfo Dominguez when she attended the closure of the seminar 'Heritage Education In The School' at the International Center of the Spanish Language in La Rioja.



© Getty Peach accents The royal wore a look covered in blue flowers which had contrasting peach accents to an official luncheon at the Royal Palace in Madrid in 2023 with Jordan's Queen Rania, King Abdullah, and Prince Hashem.



© Getty A figure-hugging number Letizia wore a peachy pink fitted dress to receive the Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell at Zarzuela Palace in 2019 which was cinched in with a gold belt and styled with peach heels.



