Queen Letizia is divine in unseen figure-skimming linen suit

Queen Letizia proved her sartorial prowess in her ability to wear a suit once again.
The Spanish royal, 51, was spotted wearing a gorgeous never-before-seen Boss single-breasted linen blazer, the 'Jopeta' style, which she teamed with the coordinating 'Tefika' cigarette trousers.
To break up the peachy coral set, the royal wore a sleeveless cream blouse with a round neckline which was so elegant and a perfect spring staple.
As always, King Felipe's wife rounded off her look with a pair of pointed-toe slingbacks - the ‘Marian Gold Specchio Leather Slingback Pumps' from her go-to brand Magrit. She also recycled her 'Large Sugar Earrings' from PD Paola, a near-identical pair to Meghan Markle's ultra-trendy version.
The royal's bob was styled straight and she wore a peachy makeup look with a glossy lip and a mauve-toned eyeshadow look.
most read
The Queen headed out for the Design and Innovation Awards at The Miller Building in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Letizia and her husband Felipe awarded those being recognised for their innovative professional strategy and business growth.
The event kicked off with a speech from the journalist Eva Marrero, the master of ceremonies, and a video showcasing the winners of 2023.
Letizia also used a white blouse to break up a colourful look when she attended the National Sports Awards at El Pardo Palace in Madrid. She paired her pussy-bow blouse with the 'Sistine Cropped Leather Trousers in Dark Red' from Boss and red Magrit pumps.
Coral is not a shade that Letizia often wears. Take a look at the best outfits where she has rocked the rarely-worn hue.
Hell for leather
The Queen attended the National Sports Awards at the El Pardo Palace last year where she donned a coral leather pencil skirt with a ruched blouse in the same shade.
Fancy in florals
The Queen opted for a floral tea dress in the bright hue from Adolfo Dominguez when she attended the closure of the seminar 'Heritage Education In The School' at the International Center of the Spanish Language in La Rioja.
Peach accents
The royal wore a look covered in blue flowers which had contrasting peach accents to an official luncheon at the Royal Palace in Madrid in 2023 with Jordan's Queen Rania, King Abdullah, and Prince Hashem.
A figure-hugging number
Letizia wore a peachy pink fitted dress to receive the Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell at Zarzuela Palace in 2019 which was cinched in with a gold belt and styled with peach heels.
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.