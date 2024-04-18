Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia stuns in fitted dress and Barbie heels
Digital Cover royal-style

Queen Letizia stuns in fitted dress and Barbie heels

King Felipe's wife wowed in hot pink alongside Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Queen Letizia has been serving some seriously stylish energy during her state visit to the Netherlands with her husband King Felipe. 

The Spanish Queen, 51, was spotted on a morning excursion with Queen Máxima looking radiant in a bright colour block moment. The ever-stylish royal pinned her look to a brilliant bright red fitted dress with a round neckline and three-quarter-length bell sleeves.

letizia and maxima pose for photo© Getty
The royal ladies visited the LAB6 cultural centre in Amsterdam

The cinched dress was teamed with a clashing candy pink coat in a shin-skimming length which was worn over her shoulders for an effortlessly cool feel. She added further pops of pink in her cerise slingbacks and coordinating leather bag.

Queen Letizia walking in a Barbie pink coat and heels© Getty
Queen Letizia wowed in a Barbie pink coat and heels

Letizia's bob was styled straight and her makeup was worn in her go-style - pink-toned hues with a glossy lip. The finishing touch was added in the form of a stunning pair of drop earrings.

Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima waving© Getty
Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima waved at well-wishers

Meanwhile, her Dutch counterpart wowed in a more reserved hue. Queen Máxima looked chic in a mauve cinched coat dress with a belted waistline and heavy A-line skirt. She teamed her look with a Princess Beatrice-esque statement headband in a pebbled material. 

She also held a rhinestone-adorned clutch and rounded off her outfit with a pair of nude suede heels. The Argentinian-born Dutch royal invited the Spanish royal to the LAB6 cultural centre in Amsterdam.

Queen Letizia sitting with Maxima and those from Lad6© Getty
Queen Letizia wore red, as Queen Maxima had done the day before

Queen Letizia packed the best pieces from her wardrobe for her Dutch trip. She appeared alongside her husband and the Dutch royals including their 20-year-old daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia and King Willem-Alexander's mother Princess Beatrix, 86, at a state banquet on Wednesday night.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with Princess Amalia, Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet with King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain at the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam© Alamy
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

According to The Court Jeweller, Letizia was wearing the grand diamond and pearl loop tiara which once belonged to her husband's great-great-grandmother Queen Maria Cristina, as well as Queen Ena's gleaming floral-shaped diamond earrings. 

Queen Letizia of Spain at the state banquet for the Spanish Royal couple at the Royal Palace on April 17, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Spanish King and Queen are in The Netherlands for a two day state visit.(Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty
Queen Letizia opted for a cobalt gown

She styled her jewels with an unusual cobalt ballgown from The 2nd Skin Co. with a rounded neck, trendy bow-adorned sleeves, and a belted waistline. The royal was seen sitting as they greeted 240 guests over 45 minutes due to a prolonged foot ailment.

Queen Letizia sat down for 45 minutes, the duration of the greeting© Alamy
Queen Letizia sat down for 45 minutes as they greeted all the guests

The Spanish Queen also wowed at an official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace. She opted for a gorgeous emerald green tweed dress from Moisés Nieto with a rounded neckline and caped full-length sleeves. 

Queen Letizia in emerald green tweed walking with Queen Maxima© Getty
Queen Letizia wowed in emerald green tweed

The garment also featured a pencil skirt and a matching leather belt. Accessorising the look was the 'Lucia Bag in Avocado', also from Moisés Nieto, and her go-to nude leather slingbacks from Carolina Herrera.

Letizia stunned in a ruched bardot top and satin midi skirt© Getty
Letizia stunned in a ruched bardot top and satin midi skirt

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia recycles the dreamiest ruched dress for spring 

The star of the show was her never-before-seen nude fascinator in an unusual curved shape with net detailing. She also wore a pair of gorgeous diamond and emerald earrings.

