Queen Letizia stuns in fitted dress and Barbie heels

Queen Letizia has been serving some seriously stylish energy during her state visit to the Netherlands with her husband King Felipe.

The Spanish Queen, 51, was spotted on a morning excursion with Queen Máxima looking radiant in a bright colour block moment. The ever-stylish royal pinned her look to a brilliant bright red fitted dress with a round neckline and three-quarter-length bell sleeves.

© Getty The royal ladies visited the LAB6 cultural centre in Amsterdam

The cinched dress was teamed with a clashing candy pink coat in a shin-skimming length which was worn over her shoulders for an effortlessly cool feel. She added further pops of pink in her cerise slingbacks and coordinating leather bag.

© Getty Queen Letizia wowed in a Barbie pink coat and heels

Letizia's bob was styled straight and her makeup was worn in her go-style - pink-toned hues with a glossy lip. The finishing touch was added in the form of a stunning pair of drop earrings.

© Getty Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima waved at well-wishers

Meanwhile, her Dutch counterpart wowed in a more reserved hue. Queen Máxima looked chic in a mauve cinched coat dress with a belted waistline and heavy A-line skirt. She teamed her look with a Princess Beatrice-esque statement headband in a pebbled material.

She also held a rhinestone-adorned clutch and rounded off her outfit with a pair of nude suede heels. The Argentinian-born Dutch royal invited the Spanish royal to the LAB6 cultural centre in Amsterdam.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore red, as Queen Maxima had done the day before

Queen Letizia packed the best pieces from her wardrobe for her Dutch trip. She appeared alongside her husband and the Dutch royals including their 20-year-old daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia and King Willem-Alexander's mother Princess Beatrix, 86, at a state banquet on Wednesday night.

© Alamy King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

According to The Court Jeweller, Letizia was wearing the grand diamond and pearl loop tiara which once belonged to her husband's great-great-grandmother Queen Maria Cristina, as well as Queen Ena's gleaming floral-shaped diamond earrings.

© Getty Queen Letizia opted for a cobalt gown

She styled her jewels with an unusual cobalt ballgown from The 2nd Skin Co. with a rounded neck, trendy bow-adorned sleeves, and a belted waistline. The royal was seen sitting as they greeted 240 guests over 45 minutes due to a prolonged foot ailment.

© Alamy Queen Letizia sat down for 45 minutes as they greeted all the guests

The Spanish Queen also wowed at an official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace. She opted for a gorgeous emerald green tweed dress from Moisés Nieto with a rounded neckline and caped full-length sleeves.

© Getty Queen Letizia wowed in emerald green tweed

The garment also featured a pencil skirt and a matching leather belt. Accessorising the look was the 'Lucia Bag in Avocado', also from Moisés Nieto, and her go-to nude leather slingbacks from Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Letizia stunned in a ruched bardot top and satin midi skirt

The star of the show was her never-before-seen nude fascinator in an unusual curved shape with net detailing. She also wore a pair of gorgeous diamond and emerald earrings.