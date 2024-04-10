Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia oozes class in cinched designer look on sombre occasion
Queen Letizia epitomises class in designer look on sombre occasion

King Felipe and his wife put on their smartest attire for the moving occasion

2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia close up in white blouse
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Queen Letizia chose one of her most elegant looks to attend the funeral of her husband King Felipe's cousin Fernando Gómez-Acebo de Borbón on Monday. 

The Queen of Spain, 51, was seen arriving at the Castrense Cathedral in Madrid wearing a cinched black midi dress in an A-line cut with a cinched waistline. The garment also had a rounded neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and ruffled fabric in lines to create a tiered effect.

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive in black© Getty
King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived to the mass tribute for his cousin Fernando

She styled the dress with the 'La Charnière Dorée Top Handle Bag' from Giorgio Armani. She also popped on her 'Black Leather Slingback Pumps' by Massimo Dutti. Completing her outfit was a beautiful pearl and diamond drop-style brooch.

Queen Letizia walking arm in arm with felipe in black© Getty
Queen Letizia looked poised in a black designer look

The Queen wore her slick bob in a straight style and wore terracotta-hued makeup look with a warm peachy lip in a glossy finish. Meanwhile, her husband donned his smartest attire, choosing a double-breasted suit and black leather loafers. 

King Felipe holding umbrella walking with letizia© Getty
King Felipe looked smart in a double-breasted suit jacket

It was reported that the King's cousin, who was the youngest son of Infanta Pilar and Luis Gómez-Acebo, passed away from Covid-19 aged 49. Also in attendance were the brothers of Fernando Gómez-Acebo, Simoneta Gómez-Acebo, Beltran Gómez-Acebo and Juan Gómez-Acebo. 

The Spanish royal rocked an entirely different look when she stepped out for the National Sports Awards at El Pardo Palace on 4 April. She looked killer in a pair of cinched burnt red leather trousers from Boss with a carrot leg silhouette. 

Letizia kissing guest on cheek© Getty
Letizia styled the black dress with a pair of black slingbacks

She styled the piece with a white blouse with a pussy-bow neckline from Carolina Herrera and was worn tucked in with a white belt. She finished off the look with a pair of red kitten heels from Magrit.

Letizia and Felipe handing out award© Getty
Letizia and Felipe recognised those who have contributed to the sports industry

Letizia also wore a pair of the trendiest gold earrings - the 'Large Sugar Earrings' from PDPAOLA in a teardrop shape much like Meghan Markle's Bottega pair.

Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in bold leather trousers © Getty
Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in bold leather trousers

She was seen alongside Susana Rodríguez Gacio as she presided over the awards with King Felipe which recognizes people and have contributed significantly to promoting sporting activity.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the National Sports Awards 2022 at El Pardo Palace on April 04, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage)© Getty
Letizia presented the National Sports Awards in Madrid on Thursday

The recipients included Athlete of the Year Carlos Alcaraz and Izan Almansa who won the Princess Leonor Award for the best male or female athlete under 18 years old.

She opted for a softer look when she attended the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts ceremony at the Palacio de Congresos in Cadiz last week. 

Queen Letizia walking in pink dress© Getty
Queen Letizia attended the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts ceremony

The royal was spotted recycling her Lady Pipa 'Terrazzo' dress which was a candy pink and white speckled print number with cinching from the waist down and puffled long sleeves.

Queen Letizia arriving in pink speckled dress© Getty
Queen Letizia arrived holding a chic white clutch

Letizia styled her spring-ready look with a pair from Magrit, the 'Marian' style. As she pulled up to Palacio de Congresos, she was also seen clutching on to the 'Metropolis' bag from Furla, a gorgeous white leather crossbody style.

Queen Letizia with curled bob© Getty
Queen Letizia curled her bob

The engagement came shortly after she twinned with her daughter Princess Leonor, 18, for a quiet evening at Hotel Restaurante El Patio in Zaragoza with King Felipe.

The mother-daughter duo wore matching striped sweaters, and while Leonor styled hers with black jeans and a leather jacket, her daughter opted for light wash blue jeans and distressed white trainers. 

