Victoria Beckham graces Vogue cover with all four of her children What a fashionable family!

Victoria Beckham has been unveiled as British Vogue's October cover star to celebrate ten years of her successful fashion line, along with her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and their pet dog, Olive. While David Beckham isn’t in the photo, he does appear in pictures inside the magazine. Victoria was one of the first to share the news on Monday, taking to Instagram to post three preview pictures from the new issue, which is out on Friday. On the front cover, the mum-of-four looks happy and relaxed surrounded by her children, dressed in a white shirt and black trousers. "Thank you @britishvogueand @edward_enninful for celebrating my ten year anniversary with me #VBsince08 - with @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham, @romeobeckham, @cruzbeckham and #HarperSeven," the star wrote next to the image.

David and Victoria Beckham with Vogue editor Edward Enninful

In a second photo, David also features, which shows the entire family relaxing outside. While all four children play with water guns, David and Victoria are pictured sitting down on the grass with Olive. The retired footballer couldn’t have been prouder of his wife, and also shared the photos on his own Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt message. He wrote: "Victoria has worked long and hard to build an incredibly successful brand over the last ten years and I am so proud of her. I’m happy to be in a position to support her dreams. It was an honour to have been part of the October @britishvogue cover shoot to celebrate @victoriabeckham and my beautiful family, it's out on Friday. Thank you @edward_enninful."

David Beckham shared his pride for all of Victoria's achievements

Victoria successfully reinvented herself from pop star to successful fashion designer after launching her fashion brand in 2008. Currently, it stocks clothes and accessories in more than 500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, with the first store opening in Dover Street in Mayfair, London, in September 2014. Her fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.

It's been an exciting summer for the entire family, who have racked up a lot of air miles travelling around the world to LA, Bali, France and the Cotsworlds – where they celebrated their good friend Tana Ramsay's birthday with her children and husband, TV chef Gordon. The families reunited – seemingly back in the Cotsworlds – on Saturday to celebrate another birthday - this time Romeo's! The budding tennis star turned 16, and was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake in the shape of a tennis racket, which he tucked into with his family and friends. Now it's back to reality as the family have returned to London in time for the new school term.