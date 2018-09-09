Holly Willoughby reveals new job that will surprise you The This Morning host has done something completely different – but for a very good cause

Holly Willoughby is best known for presenting some of the nation's favourite television programmes, and most recently revealed that she would be stepping in for Ant McPartlin for this year's I'm A Celebrity – adding yet another string to her bow. But Holly has proved that she has many other talents too. The TV presenter has designed her very own tote bag for Diet Coke and Asda's Tickled Pink campaign to raise money for Breast Cancer. Taking to Twitter, Holly posted a video of herself explaining the meaning behind her design choice, which had the words "I am, you are, we are Tickled Pink" emblazoned in pink on the front of the bag. Talking to the camera, Holly said that: "Ultimately, we are all in this together."

Holly Willoughby designed a new tote bag for charity

The bag is available to purchase from Asda stores when customers buy a pack of four Diet Coke cans, and fans were impressed with Holly's charitable efforts. One told the presenter: "I think this is an amazing way to spread awareness," while another joked: "Tote amazing!" A third added: "You always support worthwhile causes Holly." As well as being an ambassador for Diet Coke, Holly was a natural person to pick when it came to designing a bag. The mother-of-three has a loyal following on social media who enjoy finding out where her outfits are from on the days she presents television.

The This Morning host often supports good causes

It's an exciting time for Holly at the moment, who has returned to the UK after spending the summer in Portugal, only to be jetting off again soon to Australia for the start of I'm A Celebrity. Holly has revealed that she will be taking her three young children out of school with tutors over the few weeks she is presenting there, as well as her parents to help look after them.

Talking about her new gig on This Morning, Holly said: "The weird thing is, when I first found out, its very exciting, it's kind of bittersweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

