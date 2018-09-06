Holly Willoughby sparks debate about how to put on a babygrow It's a very clever way of doing it...

Holly Willoughby attempted to win a World Record live on This Morning during Thursday's show and surprised fans when she showcased her unique way of putting a babygrow on a baby. Whilst trying to dress five baby dolls with a nappy and babygrow in under two minutes, the presenter revealed her clever trick, which is to fasten the poppers first, and then introduce the baby's legs and arms into the corresponding holes.

The most common way of putting on a babygrow is by widening the neck and introducing the clothing item through their head first, then reaching though the sleeve openings to introduce the arms and finally fastening the poppers at the bottom.

Unfortunately for Holly, her clever trick didn't help her win a World Record, leaving Phil to comfort her after looking visibly upset. "You have another two attempts. I can stay here all afternoon if you want to?" he told his co-presenter, to which Holly replied, "I'm so disappointed."

The 36-year-old presenter clearly knows her stuff, and although she was too slow for a World Record, she showed she knew what she was doing. Holly has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, who is three years old.

In particular, Holly's area of expertise seems to be nappies. Just recently it was revealed that the star plans on launching a range of eco-friendly nappies. "The material is so soft that it feels like cotton but it’s actually disposable and won’t sit on landfills for years," a source told Mail On Sunday.

And proving that she knows what she is talking about, back in 2016 she revealed she had successfully potty trained her one-year-old.

"He just kept pulling his own nappy off. So I thought right, well I’ll get you a potty, but you're a one-year-old boy I'm not sure this is going to work," he revealed on This Morning. "For about two weeks in the house he would have no clothes on and he would just go off and do a wee and he was doing it and he was fine."