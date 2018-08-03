Holly Willoughby just rewore THAT pink swimsuit and now we really want it for our holidays Kim Kardashian is also a huge fan of this brand...

Holly Willoughby's impeccable style literally never has a day off - even when her out of office is on! On Thursday evening, the stunning 37-year-old looked to be enjoying her summer, sharing a picture of her in a dreamy swimming pool. Joined by This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, we recognised her pink swimming costume instantly - it was the same design she wore in April that the internet went crazy over, and it costs £120 by Hunza G. The bubble-gum pink design is made in a ribbed style and boasts a super-soft material known as seersucker. It comes with a sexy low back and is known for being a super comfortable fit. It may be a pricey pick, but the mother-of-three has clearly got her wear out of the eye-catching design.

Holly and Phil enjoyed their holiday

If pink isn't your favourite shade, it’s also available in lots of other summery tones, including red, yellow green, baby blue, black and peach. Many celebrities are a big fan of Hunza G, including Billie Faiers and Kim Kardashian.

Hunza G, £120

The wife of Kanye West wore an orange bikini by the brand on her sun-drenched vacation earlier in the year.

Loading the player...

Holly, and Phil often holiday together, opting for the same resort in Portugal where they enjoy the sun with their families at the exclusive resort Quinta do Lago in the Algarve.

Holly first wore the swimsuit in April

The five-star hotel is close to the beach, and has an number of different restaurants on site, as well as four golf courses and activities such as horse riding. Sounds incredible!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's favourite skincare product costs just £2.99

Even though the Celebrity Juice star is currently on annual leave, she made a surprise visit to the This Morning studios on Wednesday. Joining Phillip, the pair featured in a pre-recorded five-minute interview, where they caught up with girl group All Saints. Holly commented on how "weird" it was to interview her friends as she uploaded a photo of herself and Phillip in the studio with singers Nicole Appleton, Natalie Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis.

READ: Holly Willoughby looks scorchio in red hot Miss Selfridge trousers – and they are a total bargain