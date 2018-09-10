Holly Willoughby reveals exciting news - and you're going to love it This is MAJOR

Holly Willoughby has a reason to celebrate today, she has just bagged herself a major new job! The Queen of Daytime TV has just announced that she'll be a Brand Ambassador for Marks & Spencer. Talk about a match made in heaven!

The 37-year-old is known for her killer sense of style. Whether she's presenting This Morning, or donning evening dresses on Dancing On Ice, or even when she gets all dressed up for her role on Celebrity Juice, her outfits fly off the shelves as soon as avid watchers find out where her look is from. And don't get us started on how well she dresses for red carpet events - the girl knows how to dress!

Talking about her new fashion gig, Holly said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my Must-Haves for Autumn, for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

Holly will be showcasing her Must-Have pieces from the Autumn collections, launching on the 27 September. Judging from the sneak peek, we can tell Holly's edit involves colour, print, slogan tees and short skirts. We predict this will fly off the shelves. It's not yet known if Holly's go-to fashion stylist, Angie Smith, had anything to do with the M&S gig, or whether she'll be wearing any of her chosen pieces during her presenting duties.

Marks & Spencer isn't her only cause for celebration. Soon the mum-of-three will be launching her new lifestyle website, Truly. And what's more, she'll be joining her pal Dec Donnelly to present I'm A Celeb…Get Me Out Of Here, It's official: we think 2018 is turning out to be quite the year for Holly.