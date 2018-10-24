How you can buy Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer dress one day early There’s an Instagram exclusive happening right now…

We’re writing this at the speed of light, dear HELLO! readers, because we don’t want you to miss out on bagging one of Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer’s dresses a day before it goes on release. On the @marksandspencer instagram account, they are giving their followers a chance to buy one of Holly’s dresses a day before it goes on sale to the general public. To promote the Instagram exclusive, they’ve of course used a photo of the gorgeous Holly wearing it, and we have to say, the dress is absolutely beautiful and we might just have to order it ourselves.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's SECOND edit for Marks & Spencer is even more gorgeous than the first

The photo appears to be taken from a recent M&S shoot, and Holly is posing for the cameras wearing the brown and black dress frock with a pair of black boots (also from the Winter edit).

In fact, Holly loves it so much, she said: “This is a beautiful floaty dress. The detail around the waist is really flattering,” and we couldn’t agree more! The shirt dress style would be perfect for the office teamed with a pair of pointy court shoes, and also on the weekend if you throw it on with a leather jacket, a pair of boots and a smoky eye.

The print is also ideal for those who are too afraid of leopard or snakeskin - let’s face it, it can be a pretty full-on print and not all of us are that daring. But guys, you’ve got to be quick because this is guaranteed to sell out so if you want to get this dress, you need to tap the image on @marksandspencer’s Instagram and it’ll automatically take you to shop the stunning dress. At the time of going to press, the dress was available in all sizes.

RELATED: This Marks & Spencer purple coat will be a sellout - just ask Holly Willoughby and Vogue Williams

Holly’s Winter 2018 edit drops on Thursday morning and if it’s anything like the last collection, we’re predicting a stampede.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly's high-street style