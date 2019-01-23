Downton Abbey's Lady Mary and Lady Edith reunite for one night only The Downton divas are back…

Their characters Lady Mary and Lady Edith may well have had a strained relationship in Downton Abbey, but in real life, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery are the best of friends, evening going to Paris Fashion week together. The stunning Brit actresses sat front row at the Schiaparelli show amongst Melissa George and Kat Graham and looked to be having a great time watching all the new trends unfold. Michelle wore a black embroidered sweater from the brand's current collection and a colour pop green wide leg trousers. Laura wore simple black top with ha sleek black blazer that was thrown over her shoulder, cape-style and a graphic-print, pleated skirt with killer heels.

The on-screen sisters looked fabulous at the Schiaparelli show

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar. Michelle said of her own style: "Very French, understated. That’s the kind of style I go for."

Laura looked incredible in a pleated skirt and cape-style blazer

She also told the publication that she tries to embrace pale skin for her role in the prof drama and said her last spray tan was in 2006. "I had to be darker-skinned for a part and really went to town."

Michelle wowed in a statement sweater and flares

Miss the glamorous pair on your TV screens? Don't worry - the movie version of the ITV series is coming soon. In September, news arrived that the movie adaptation will be released in 2019, four years after the final season aired on ITV.

The show's official Facebook released a message, which read: "The doors to Downton Abbey will open once more on Friday, September 20, 2019 in North America and Friday, September 13, 2019 internationally. Be sure to dust off your finery for our big screen debut." As well as Michelle and Laura, Dame Maggie Smith, Jim Carter, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville have all confirmed their will be re-joining the cast.

