You won't believe how much Abbey Clancy's slippers cost from Peter Crouch

Gorgeous model Abbey Clancy has just announced her fourth pregnancy with husband Peter Crouch and we couldn't be happier for her. The face of fashion brand Lipsy has been super busy since she revealed the news on Instagram, and on Thursday, she celebrated her 33rd birthday in style at Park Chinois in London. Her Stoke City footballer husband treated her to a very flamboyant present indeed - a pair of slippers! Surprised? Well, they were not just any old slippers - they were by Louis Vuitton. And, they set him back a whopping £1030. Yes, really. The Britain's Next Top Model star shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of a decadent breakfast in bed with the LV box on show, then an up close 'shoefie' of the slippers themselves.

The LV Suite Flat Mules are lightweight in style, and have the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram design logo printed all over them. This glam slip-ons even have their own velvet drawstring pouch and come in a camel shade as well as baby pink. The high-end slippers are obviously in great demand too - both colours are currently sold out online.

£1030, Louis Vuitton

HELLO! caught up with the Liverpool-born beauty, and she spilled the beans on what her husband thinks of her style. "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

Abbey also told us how she thinks her style has evolved throughout the years. "Well, as a girl who grew up in Liverpool, I guess my style has toned down over the years! It's a lot more 'less is more,' rather than 'more is more' now."

