Michelle Keegan's £4.99 headband is going to sell out, trust us

Michelle Keegan always looks gorgeous no matter what she wears - and that includes headbands. On Saturday evening, the wife of Mark Wright looked incredible in an update she shared on her Instagram Stories. The former Corrie star was taking a mirror selfie of her latest casual look and she crowned her brunette tresses with a mustard yellow headband that had a knot at the top. We've tracked it down and it looks to be from high street favourite H&M, priced at just £4.99. Yes, really! The good news is the accessory is currently available online, but for how long? Michelle, 31, is known for her love of the high street, so we have a feeling it may sell out super quick…

We loved Michelle's latest hair accessory

Speaking of MK's hair, in December the Our Girl actress gave her famous raven tresses a bit of revamp - she went lighter in tone and added length to her already long mane, using extensions.

£4.99, H&M

Soon after, HELLO! spoke to the hairdresser behind the look - Calum Tierney - who said: "Michelle is always up for change" when it comes to experimenting with her hair.

Calum used Wella colour with colour contouring around the face to add subtle caramel lights. “She had a lob last time, so we wanted to change it up for Christmas. I added Rapture hair extensions for length," Calum told us.

It may only be January, but 2019 seems to be already the year of the headband. Prada and Dolce & Gabbana were the first high-end designers to make the headpiece cool again and now it's now taking the fashion world by storm. Quite possibly the easiest accessories to wear - simply push your hair back with one and you're ready to roll!

Michelle talks her about her fashion range range with Very

The Duchess of Cambridge has long championed headbands and we lost count of how many she wore in 2018. She even kicked off 2019 wearing one when she headed to church in Sandringham last week - a custom-made, cobalt blue design by Jane Taylor that came complete with a huge bow at the side.