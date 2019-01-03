This is John Lewis' most popular dress of 2018 – and Kate Middleton adores the label! This leopard print dress by Temperley is stunning and it's selling out fast…

Do you own this dress? Tons of us do apparently, according to high street department store John Lewis & Partners. The stunning Leopard Print Shirt Dress by Alice Temperley is the shop's top selling dress of 2018. It's easy to see why the frock is so popular – that gorgeous animal print pattern was bang on trend last year and the short sleeves and midi length make it the ideal dress for any occasion. What's more fascinating is the label, Temperley, is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers and she has been spotted in their dresses on numerous occasions – which begs the question.. does Kate own the 'it' dress too?

This Temperley dress is John Lewis' most popular garment of 2018

The dress in question is called the Somerset and is still available to purchase on the John Lewis website for £99. Ok, not a bargain, but it's one of those timeless pieces you'd keep for years. When we checked, the dress had sold out in sizes 8, 10 and 14 but is still stocked in sizes 12, 16 and 18. Hopefully it'll be restocked soon.

Duchess Kate in a beautiful bottle green Temperley dress

On the website, it states: "In a lightweight fabric, this piece hangs effortlessly over the frame, gently cinching at the waist with a middle band. Button detailing runs down the length of the dress and mandarin collar finishes the look for a polished aesthetic."

Alice Temperley has previously spoken to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about Duchess Kate wearing her designs; the royal wore two dresses by the designer on her tour of India in 2017. Alice revealed: "It was a lovely surprise. It always is. Naturally, I'm flattered; the importance [of Kate] can't be underestimated."

She added: "[Kate] does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned. You don't know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear."

