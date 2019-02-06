Loved Kate Middleton's green jumper dress? Zara has the best bargain lookalike Get Kate's look for less...

The Duchess of Cambridge is the Queen of classic dressing. She loves nude high heels, elegant black dresses, tailored coats and often recycles her favourite pieces. While she does love colour and floral prints, she does tends to stay away from zany colours. However, on Tuesday when she paid a visit to a school in Enfield, the wife of Prince William shocked royal fans everywhere when she stepped out in a bright green jumper dress from high end brand Eponine. The custom-made frock was part of the jumper family - it had a cosy texture, long sleeves, retro front pockets and do you know what? The bright tone almost edged on neon. The dress is available to buy online in a punchy, bubblegum pink, priced at a cool £2,100.

Kate's fabulous dress was by Eponine

However, if you want to be a dream in green like Kate but don't have a spare 2K, you've come to the right place. High street store Zara has a very similar jumper dress, in the same bright tone, for just £29.99. Not bad, right? It has more of a cowl neckline but has the same hemline, cosy texture and we think you will agree - the colour is almost exactly the same...

£29.99, Zara

Also during the mother-of-three's visit, she rocked a pair of boots we never thought we would see her in.

From high street store L.K.Bennett, the £199 shoes had an impressive 9cm high heel and lace-up front, which would have made 5'10 Kate almost 6 feet tall. Wow! Kate tends to opt for a lower boot with a block heel so these funky stamps were quite the change for the royal. The 37-year-old loves a high street steal and has been a long-time fan of L.K. Bennett since 2011, when she first wore the brand's now infamous nude high heels.

