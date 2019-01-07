The Queen and Kate Middleton just made this fashion accessory increase by 400 per cent Royal power!

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge have more in common than you might think when it comes to their wardrobes. Firstly - they both love to match their accessories with their attire. Secondly, they recycle their favourite frocks, and thirdly, they have made the see-through umbrella very, very popular. Yes, really! Fulton umbrellas - a brand with a royal warrant - reported a whopping 400 per cent increase in website traffic in the first ten months of 2018, when compared with the same period in 2017. Kate and the Queen have both been snapped clutching the iconic umbrella, which has a see-through hood. The iconic birdcage umbrella is now a renowned favourite of Her Majesty and is even custom-made to colour match her outfits. As well as Kate, Prince Harry and Prince William have all used them when there has been a downpour. The large transparent dome ensures the royals are visible yet still fully protected from the rain. Genius, right?

The Queen always carries her Fulton Umbrella

The royal family have cult-influence when it comes to fashion. In 2017, The Duchess of Sussex single-handedly made Strathberry handbags a sellout.

Kate is also a fan

Harry and Meghan's first joint royal engagement was in Nottingham on 1 December, and one of the items that went viral instantly was the actress's gorgeous maroon handbag.

The plush tote - priced at £495 - sold out in an incredible 11 minutes after the photos surfaced. HELLO! spoke to owner of Strathberry, Leeanne Hundleby who said: "We had no idea Meghan would be wearing the bag in Nottingham. We first realised something was going on when people started to call the office and ask if Meghan was carrying our bag."

Leeanne and her team were "thrilled and honoured" that Meghan chose their accessory for first official outing. Enquiries started immediately and the phone has "never stopped ringing". The brand discovered that a whopping 3,500 shoppers signed up for stock updates on the Tri midi tote which was available again two months later.

