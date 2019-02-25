Marks & Spencer's £8 striped top really is JUST like Meghan Markle's Breton brilliance!

The Duchess of Sussex showed us all how to work casual glam on her final day of the royal tour of Morocco and we just can't get enough of her dressed-down look. Teaming her J Crew Field Mechanic jacket with a spring-ready striped jumper, the former Suits star looked so on point. The Breton top in particular caught our eye and looked great with her black skinny jeans, slouchy black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and bar stud earrings by Ecksand. Although we're still working on finding out where Meghan's top is from, Marks & Spencer has come to the rescue with a hugely similar number that costs just £8.50. Amazing, right?

Meghan looked amazing dressed-down

As part of the petite range, the women’s t-shirt features the classic striped print that would look amazing with both jeans and skirts. Breton stripes are so easy to wear and you would be able to work it in years to come, too. Many royals have been spotted looking stylish in stripes - the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex are big fans of this Parisian-style trend.

£8.50, Marks & Spencer

Harry and Meghan were photographed arriving at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports - the pair were there to learn more about Morocco's developing programme of supporting children with special needs through equine therapy.

Later that day, the parents-to-be attended a horse grooming session with some of the children, before watching a riding demonstration and meeting trainers and instructors.

We loved her slicked back ponytail and simple, subtle makeup. Pregnancy suits the US-born beauty, her already flawless skin is looking better than ever. Meghan's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin said of her complexion recently: "She has great skin and it's really balanced. If anything, so much of it is about hydration. She's good about drinking lots of water and taking care of herself."

