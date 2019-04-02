Ruth Langsford is refreshingly honest about her dress size - and fans are so impressed Go, Ruth!

Ruth Langsford has thousands of fashion fans who are often hankering after her outfit details for This Morning, Loose Women and Do The Right Thing - and happily, she obliges by posting all her styling tips on her Instagram page. On Saturday, she won plenty of praise from her followers when she replied to one lady who was concerned her Boden skirt wouldn't suit her. "Love the skirt Ruth, I am a size 12/14 with a tummy. Is the skirt forgiving?" she wrote, to which the presenter responded: "Yes! I'm a 14/16 and it was very forgiving!"

The This Morning presenter's followers loved her honesty

Her post was met with plenty of thankful comments, with one writing, "Ruth, love the fact you're so open about your size," and another adding: "No way are you a 14/16! You look about a 12! Fabulous!!"

The star hasn't only been impressing fans with her honesty - her high street choices have been sparking plenty of sell outs following her outfit posts, most recently with her favourite Marks and Spencer pieces. On Monday, she chose a gorgeous leopard-print cashmere jumper from the high street staple, teaming it with a sleek black pencil skirt from L.K.Bennett.

In her leopard-print M&S jumper

It seems M&S cashmere basics are a favourite of Ruth's, since she also wore a slightly different version of the jumper on Sunday, in a pale cream colour. At £79, it’s one of the cheapest (and softest!) pieces of cashmere you can buy on the high street, so we're not surprised the star can't get enough of it.

Ruth also has her own fashion range with QVC, which she often shares with her followers on her social media pages. She's previously revealed that she has the most fun getting dressed up for big events, saying, "I suppose I feel my most glamorous when doing a big event for work. One important industry night is the National TV Awards in January. Finding a dress for an event of that scale can be quite stressful… I try and do high street if I can, because people always want to know where the dress is from."