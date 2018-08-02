Ruth Langsford tried on Jennifer Lopez’s thigh-high boots on This Morning and it was hilarious Move over J-Lo...

Oh Ruth, we do love you. The TV host, who has been stepping in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning, took on a huge style star - Jennifer Lopez. Yep, she wowed the audience (and her husband Eamonn Holmes) by trying on a pair of Versace thigh-high boots, à la J-Lo.

The 58-year-old seemed rather taken with her new booties, and even treated everyone to a little sexy dance while wearing them. Hilariously, Ruth needed to keep them on during the next part of the show because, as Eamonn put it, she “couldn’t get them off”. Fellow presenter on the show, Gok Wan, wasn’t a fan of the look and said no one should be wearing them - not even Jenny from the Block.

Ruth joked she was going to take them home - much to the delight of her husband. Ooh-err, Ruth!

Jennifer, who recently turned 49, first wore the boots while doing promo in New York City.

We’re not sure he’s going to get any lovin’ though because the pair had a tense exchange of words during the show when Eamonn joked that Ruth always made him pay for things - a remark that Ruth didn’t like. She told him: “That’s not funny,” and gave him a little scowl. Don’t mess with our Ruth…

